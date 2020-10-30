Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. [MDRX] Revenue clocked in at $1.72 billion, up 4.64% YTD: What’s Next?

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. [NASDAQ: MDRX] price surged by 4.80 percent to reach at $0.47. The company report on October 30, 2020 that Allscripts Announces Third Quarter 2020 Results.

Third quarter operating margin and Adjusted EBITDA margin increased both year-over-year and sequentially .

GAAP EPS of $0.00; 18% year-over-year growth in non-GAAP diluted EPS to $0.20.

A sum of 3099733 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.71M shares. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. shares reached a high of $10.41 and dropped to a low of $9.56 until finishing in the latest session at $10.27.

The one-year MDRX stock forecast points to a potential upside of 9.03. The average equity rating for MDRX stock is currently 2.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. [MDRX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MDRX shares is $11.29 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MDRX stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on October 23, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on October 19, 2020, representing the official price target for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $6.50 to $5.50, while Goldman kept a Sell rating on MDRX stock. On April 22, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for MDRX shares from 10.50 to 7.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. is set at 0.59, with the Price to Sales ratio for MDRX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.00. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.34, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.19. Price to Free Cash Flow for MDRX in the course of the last twelve months was 31.24 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

MDRX Stock Performance Analysis:

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. [MDRX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.55. With this latest performance, MDRX shares gained by 26.17% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 65.91% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -7.64% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MDRX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.12, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.99, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.63 for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. [MDRX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.06, while it was recorded at 10.38 for the last single week of trading, and 7.71 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. [MDRX] shares currently have an operating margin of +0.48 and a Gross Margin at +38.73. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -10.28.

Return on Total Capital for MDRX is now 0.37, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -8.82. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -12.85, with Return on Assets sitting at -5.70. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. [MDRX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 80.45. Additionally, MDRX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 44.58, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 32.25. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 50.28, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 27.86.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. [MDRX] managed to generate an average of -$18,977 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.26 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.55.Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

MDRX Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. posted 0.17/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.17/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MDRX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. go to 8.37%.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. [MDRX] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,776 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MDRX stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 27,019,701, which is approximately 29.457% of the company’s market cap and around 2.20% of the total institutional ownership; WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, holding 21,997,375 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $225.91 million in MDRX stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $181.98 million in MDRX stock with ownership of nearly 4.474% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 92 institutional holders increased their position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. [NASDAQ:MDRX] by around 14,947,908 shares. Additionally, 103 investors decreased positions by around 15,321,134 shares, while 36 investors held positions by with 142,660,454 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 172,929,496 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MDRX stock had 28 new institutional investments in for a total of 999,479 shares, while 34 institutional investors sold positions of 7,408,230 shares during the same period.