2U Inc. [TWOU] gain 55.40% so far this year. What now?

2U Inc. [NASDAQ: TWOU] price surged by 6.61 percent to reach at $2.31. The company report on October 29, 2020 that SDA Bocconi, Italy’s Top Business School, Partners with 2U, Inc. to Expand Online Continuing Education Programs.

SDA Bocconi School of Management signs agreement with 2U to build, deliver, and support online short courses in core and emerging business topics.

2U, Inc. (Nasdaq: TWOU), a global leader in education technology, today announced a new partnership with SDA Bocconi School of Management to develop and launch a suite of short courses in business essentials, sales management, blockchain, and a new offering for both organizations—sustainable fashion. These four short courses will be available in 2021 through GetSmarter, a 2U, Inc. brand.

A sum of 1607836 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.47M shares. 2U Inc. shares reached a high of $37.53 and dropped to a low of $34.5609 until finishing in the latest session at $37.28.

The one-year TWOU stock forecast points to a potential upside of 25.32. The average equity rating for TWOU stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on 2U Inc. [TWOU]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TWOU shares is $49.92 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TWOU stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for 2U Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 31, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on July 16, 2020, representing the official price target for 2U Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for 2U Inc. is set at 2.00, with the Price to Sales ratio for TWOU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.69. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.52.

TWOU Stock Performance Analysis:

2U Inc. [TWOU] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.61. With this latest performance, TWOU shares gained by 10.10% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 56.41% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 105.17% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TWOU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.78, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.36, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.85 for 2U Inc. [TWOU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 36.65, while it was recorded at 36.74 for the last single week of trading, and 31.69 for the last 200 days.

Insight into 2U Inc. Fundamentals:

2U Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

TWOU Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, 2U Inc. posted -0.18/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.18/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TWOU. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for 2U Inc. go to 25.00%.

2U Inc. [TWOU] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $2,816 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TWOU stocks are: ARK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 9,624,014, which is approximately 42.392% of the company’s market cap and around 2.30% of the total institutional ownership; ARROWMARK COLORADO HOLDINGS LLC, holding 5,801,009 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $216.26 million in TWOU stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $211.57 million in TWOU stock with ownership of nearly -0.334% of the company’s market capitalization.

161 institutional holders increased their position in 2U Inc. [NASDAQ:TWOU] by around 17,897,332 shares. Additionally, 79 investors decreased positions by around 11,404,799 shares, while 24 investors held positions by with 46,236,482 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 75,538,613 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TWOU stock had 74 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,688,985 shares, while 24 institutional investors sold positions of 6,441,692 shares during the same period.