Zillow Group Inc. [Z] is 101.39% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Zillow Group Inc. [NASDAQ: Z] price surged by 0.51 percent to reach at $0.47. The company report on October 27, 2020 that COVID-19 is Driving the Housing Inventory Crisis in Unexpected Ways.

New Zillow data reveals the pandemic’s influence on why homeowners aren’t selling in a hot seller’s market.

– About a third of homeowners who are considering selling in the next three years cite life being too uncertain right now (34%) and financial uncertainty (31%) as reasons they aren’t selling.

A sum of 1858047 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 3.51M shares. Zillow Group Inc. shares reached a high of $93.75 and dropped to a low of $90.87 until finishing in the latest session at $92.52.

The one-year Z stock forecast points to a potential upside of 1.83. The average equity rating for Z stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Zillow Group Inc. [Z]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for Z shares is $94.24 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on Z stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Standpoint Research have made an estimate for Zillow Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on August 03, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on June 08, 2020, representing the official price target for Zillow Group Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Zillow Group Inc. is set at 4.50, with the Price to Sales ratio for Z stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.15. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.20.

Z Stock Performance Analysis:

Zillow Group Inc. [Z] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.00. With this latest performance, Z shares dropped by -8.54% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 102.81% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 164.57% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for Z stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.16, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 29.07, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.00 for Zillow Group Inc. [Z]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 94.04, while it was recorded at 95.23 for the last single week of trading, and 62.74 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Zillow Group Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Zillow Group Inc. [Z] shares currently have an operating margin of -9.00 and a Gross Margin at +45.53. Zillow Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -11.13.

Return on Total Capital for Z is now -4.91, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -6.66. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -9.11, with Return on Assets sitting at -5.86. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Zillow Group Inc. [Z] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 73.15. Additionally, Z Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 42.25, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 40.98. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 51.34, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 29.65.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Zillow Group Inc. [Z] managed to generate an average of -$58,175 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 41.22 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.53.

Z Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Zillow Group Inc. posted -0.12/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.22/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 45.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for Z.

Zillow Group Inc. [Z] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $16,166 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of Z stocks are: CALEDONIA (PRIVATE) INVESTMENTS PTY LTD with ownership of 36,394,056, which is approximately 1.057% of the company’s market cap and around 11.95% of the total institutional ownership; BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO, holding 11,443,321 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.06 billion in Z stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $1.03 billion in Z stock with ownership of nearly 11.343% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Zillow Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 216 institutional holders increased their position in Zillow Group Inc. [NASDAQ:Z] by around 20,035,084 shares. Additionally, 107 investors decreased positions by around 10,896,469 shares, while 48 investors held positions by with 143,794,480 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 174,726,033 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. Z stock had 109 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,555,892 shares, while 31 institutional investors sold positions of 1,552,644 shares during the same period.