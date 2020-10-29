why ImmunoGen Inc. [IMGN] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $8.11

ImmunoGen Inc. [NASDAQ: IMGN] jumped around 0.04 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $5.51 at the close of the session, up 0.73%. The company report on October 23, 2020 that ImmunoGen Announces Conference Call to Discuss Its Third Quarter 2020 Operating Results.

ImmunoGen, Inc. (Nasdaq: IMGN), a leader in the expanding field of antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) for the treatment of cancer, today announced that the Company will host a conference call at 8:00 a.m. ET on Friday, November 6, 2020 to discuss its third quarter operating results. Management will also provide a brief update on the business.

Conference Call Information.

ImmunoGen Inc. stock is now 7.93% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. IMGN Stock saw the intraday high of $5.58 and lowest of $5.39 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 7.07, which means current price is +182.56% above from all time high which was touched on 02/14/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.67M shares, IMGN reached a trading volume of 1022171 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about ImmunoGen Inc. [IMGN]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IMGN shares is $8.11 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IMGN stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for ImmunoGen Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 26, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on October 02, 2020, representing the official price target for ImmunoGen Inc. stock. On December 17, 2019, analysts increased their price target for IMGN shares from 5 to 9.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ImmunoGen Inc. is set at 0.31, with the Price to Sales ratio for IMGN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 13.03.

How has IMGN stock performed recently?

ImmunoGen Inc. [IMGN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.95. With this latest performance, IMGN shares gained by 53.91% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 35.38% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 98.92% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IMGN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.65, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.79, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.42 for ImmunoGen Inc. [IMGN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.21, while it was recorded at 5.43 for the last single week of trading, and 4.27 for the last 200 days.

ImmunoGen Inc. [IMGN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ImmunoGen Inc. [IMGN] shares currently have an operating margin of -85.98. ImmunoGen Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -126.57.

Return on Total Capital for IMGN is now -60.07, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -125.91. Additionally, IMGN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 202.50, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 63.92.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, ImmunoGen Inc. [IMGN] managed to generate an average of -$1,388,440 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.19 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.31.ImmunoGen Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 2.70.

Earnings analysis for ImmunoGen Inc. [IMGN]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, ImmunoGen Inc. posted -0.15/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.18/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 16.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for IMGN.

Insider trade positions for ImmunoGen Inc. [IMGN]

There are presently around $791 million, or 71.30% of IMGN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IMGN stocks are: WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP with ownership of 23,311,638, which is approximately 21.723% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 14,904,994 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $82.13 million in IMGN stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $79.58 million in IMGN stock with ownership of nearly 6.03% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in ImmunoGen Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 97 institutional holders increased their position in ImmunoGen Inc. [NASDAQ:IMGN] by around 23,933,429 shares. Additionally, 82 investors decreased positions by around 18,335,094 shares, while 39 investors held positions by with 101,366,496 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 143,635,019 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IMGN stock had 30 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,126,969 shares, while 28 institutional investors sold positions of 7,759,183 shares during the same period.