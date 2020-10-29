why Citigroup Inc. [C] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $63.96

Citigroup Inc. [NYSE: C] slipped around -0.75 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $41.13 at the close of the session, down -1.79%. The company report on October 27, 2020 that Citi & Plan International: Investments Enabling Girls to Complete Secondary Education Could Boost GDP in Emerging Economies by 10%.

Eradicating all barriers to girls’ development will be pivotal in post-COVID recovery and attainment of UN SDGs.

Emerging economies that achieve 100% secondary school completion rates for girls by 2030 could see their GDP being boosted by an average of 10%, according to a new report by Citi Global Insights and Plan International.

Citigroup Inc. stock is now -48.52% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. C Stock saw the intraday high of $41.59 and lowest of $40.745 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 83.11, which means current price is +28.53% above from all time high which was touched on 01/14/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 24.04M shares, C reached a trading volume of 27352211 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Citigroup Inc. [C]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for C shares is $63.96 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on C stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

DZ Bank have made an estimate for Citigroup Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on October 15, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on October 08, 2020, representing the official price target for Citigroup Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Citigroup Inc. is set at 1.22, with the Price to Sales ratio for C stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.35. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.49, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 459.24.

How has C stock performed recently?

Citigroup Inc. [C] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.37. With this latest performance, C shares dropped by -3.04% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -15.30% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -43.73% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for C stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.45, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 30.29, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.79 for Citigroup Inc. [C]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 46.30, while it was recorded at 42.83 for the last single week of trading, and 52.46 for the last 200 days.

Citigroup Inc. [C]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Citigroup Inc. [C] shares currently have an operating margin of +23.12. Citigroup Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +18.63.

Return on Total Capital for C is now 3.69, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.84. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.90, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.99. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Citigroup Inc. [C] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 239.85. Additionally, C Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 70.58, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 23.68. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 122.13, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 32.59.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Citigroup Inc. [C] managed to generate an average of $96,420 per employee.

Earnings analysis for Citigroup Inc. [C]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Citigroup Inc. posted 2.15/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.84/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 16.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for C. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Citigroup Inc. go to -11.95%.

Insider trade positions for Citigroup Inc. [C]

There are presently around $66,112 million, or 78.80% of C stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of C stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 172,455,150, which is approximately -5.808% of the company’s market cap and around 0.25% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 162,000,631 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $6.66 billion in C stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $3.72 billion in C stock with ownership of nearly -4.255% of the company’s market capitalization.

723 institutional holders increased their position in Citigroup Inc. [NYSE:C] by around 113,817,915 shares. Additionally, 804 investors decreased positions by around 142,801,705 shares, while 159 investors held positions by with 1,350,781,912 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,607,401,532 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. C stock had 150 new institutional investments in for a total of 19,602,768 shares, while 140 institutional investors sold positions of 17,618,760 shares during the same period.