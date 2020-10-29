Wall Street Analyst Initiated Citizens Financial Group Inc. [CFG]. What else is Wall St. saying

Citizens Financial Group Inc. [NYSE: CFG] plunged by -$0.78 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $26.519 during the day while it closed the day at $25.88. The company report on October 28, 2020 that Citizens Announces Donald Felix as Leader for Consumer Bank National Expansion.

Growth Strategy to Leverage Leading Digital Banking Capabilities as Adoption Accelerates.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE: CFG) today announced the appointment of Donald Felix to drive the national expansion of its digital Consumer Banking capabilities.

Citizens Financial Group Inc. stock has also loss -6.06% of its value over the past 7 days. However, CFG stock has inclined by 4.44% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 15.59% and lost -36.27% year-on date.

The market cap for CFG stock reached $10.95 billion, with 426.61 million shares outstanding and 425.17 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.23M shares, CFG reached a trading volume of 3796102 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Citizens Financial Group Inc. [CFG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CFG shares is $30.88 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CFG stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Citizens Financial Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 31, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on May 04, 2020, representing the official price target for Citizens Financial Group Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Citizens Financial Group Inc. is set at 1.11, with the Price to Sales ratio for CFG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.95. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.54, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 25.16.

CFG stock trade performance evaluation

Citizens Financial Group Inc. [CFG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.06. With this latest performance, CFG shares gained by 4.44% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 15.59% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -27.57% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CFG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.58, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.76, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.14 for Citizens Financial Group Inc. [CFG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 26.55, while it was recorded at 27.78 for the last single week of trading, and 26.34 for the last 200 days.

Citizens Financial Group Inc. [CFG]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Citizens Financial Group Inc. [CFG] shares currently have an operating margin of +28.87. Citizens Financial Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +22.95.

Return on Total Capital for CFG is now 5.96, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.15. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.33, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.10. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Citizens Financial Group Inc. [CFG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 68.95. Additionally, CFG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 40.81, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 9.24. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 58.72, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 32.30.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Citizens Financial Group Inc. [CFG] managed to generate an average of $314,211 per employee.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Citizens Financial Group Inc. [CFG] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Citizens Financial Group Inc. posted 0.98/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.95/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 3.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CFG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Citizens Financial Group Inc. go to -7.48%.

Citizens Financial Group Inc. [CFG]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $10,335 million, or 100.00% of CFG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CFG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 51,009,930, which is approximately -4.808% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 44,280,994 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.15 billion in CFG stocks shares; and INVESCO LTD., currently with $600.72 million in CFG stock with ownership of nearly 5.731% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Citizens Financial Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 267 institutional holders increased their position in Citizens Financial Group Inc. [NYSE:CFG] by around 42,533,420 shares. Additionally, 341 investors decreased positions by around 49,948,455 shares, while 52 investors held positions by with 306,854,446 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 399,336,321 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CFG stock had 83 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,149,069 shares, while 98 institutional investors sold positions of 4,749,793 shares during the same period.