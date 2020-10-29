Wall Street Analyst Downgrade Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. [CATB]. What else is Wall St. saying

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: CATB] price plunged by -8.33 percent to reach at -$0.13. The company report on October 27, 2020 that Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of Edasalonexent in Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy.

— PolarisDMD Trial Did Not Achieve Primary or Secondary Endpoints –.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CATB), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced that the Phase 3 PolarisDMD trial of edasalonexent in Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) did not meet the primary endpoint, which was a change from baseline in the North Star Ambulatory Assessment (NSAA) over one year of edasalonexent compared to placebo. The secondary endpoint timed function tests (time to stand, 10-meter walk/run and 4-stair climb) also did not show statistically significant improvements. Edasalonexent was observed to be generally safe and well-tolerated in this trial. Catabasis is stopping activities related to the development of edasalonexent including the ongoing GalaxyDMD open-label extension trial. The Company plans to work with external advisors to explore and evaluate strategic options going forward.

A sum of 5719947 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 653.58K shares. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares reached a high of $1.52 and dropped to a low of $1.36 until finishing in the latest session at $1.43.

The average equity rating for CATB stock is currently 1.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. [CATB]:

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Perform, with their previous recommendation back on October 27, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on October 27, 2020, representing the official price target for Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $24, while H.C. Wainwright analysts kept a Buy rating on CATB stock. On October 05, 2017, analysts increased their price target for CATB shares from 4 to 7.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 0.59 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.51, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.79.

CATB Stock Performance Analysis:

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. [CATB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -73.57. With this latest performance, CATB shares dropped by -76.60% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -74.78% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -70.88% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CATB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 14.93, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 10.15, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 19.69 for Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. [CATB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.2654, while it was recorded at 4.0140 for the last single week of trading, and 5.8761 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. Fundamentals:

Return on Total Capital for CATB is now -74.30, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -73.35. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -74.42, with Return on Assets sitting at -64.96. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. [CATB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 6.31. Additionally, CATB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 5.93, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 5.39. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 2.88, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 2.71.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. [CATB] managed to generate an average of -$973,815 per employee.Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 10.10 and a Current Ratio set at 10.10.

CATB Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. posted -0.56/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.64/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 12.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CATB.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. [CATB] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $12 million, or 52.40% of CATB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CATB stocks are: FEDERATED HERMES, INC. with ownership of 3,047,800, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.57% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 1,108,118 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.58 million in CATB stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $1.06 million in CATB stock with ownership of nearly 10.185% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 37 institutional holders increased their position in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:CATB] by around 2,079,945 shares. Additionally, 13 investors decreased positions by around 100,148 shares, while 6 investors held positions by with 5,923,521 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 8,103,614 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CATB stock had 25 new institutional investments in for a total of 771,531 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 53,813 shares during the same period.