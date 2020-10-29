The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. [GS] Stock trading around $189.77 per share: What’s Next?

The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. [NYSE: GS] loss -3.02% or -5.91 points to close at $189.77 with a heavy trading volume of 4193369 shares. The company report on October 28, 2020 that GS Investor Alert – Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Investors of Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Investigation.

It opened the trading session at $191.31, the shares rose to $193.365 and dropped to $188.94, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for GS points out that the company has recorded 3.46% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -45.03% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 3.18M shares, GS reached to a volume of 4193369 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. [GS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GS shares is $252.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GS stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 24, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Seaport Global Securities raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on July 08, 2020, representing the official price target for The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $185 to $200, while UBS kept a Buy rating on GS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. is set at 5.49, with the Price to Sales ratio for GS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.20. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.86, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 384.70. Price to Free Cash Flow for GS in the course of the last twelve months was 13.09.

Trading performance analysis for GS stock

The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. [GS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.48. With this latest performance, GS shares dropped by -3.57% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 3.46% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -12.81% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.75, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 26.17, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.70 for The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. [GS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 202.47, while it was recorded at 199.41 for the last single week of trading, and 199.72 for the last 200 days.

The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. [GS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. [GS] shares currently have an operating margin of +20.95. The Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +15.00.

Return on Total Capital for GS is now 2.44, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.66. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.38, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.88. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. [GS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 453.96. Additionally, GS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 81.95, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 41.27. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 279.57, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 44.20.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. [GS] managed to generate an average of $221,044 per employee.

The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. [GS]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. posted 4.69/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 5.47/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -14.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. go to 8.63%.

An analysis of insider ownership at The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. [GS]

There are presently around $45,438 million, or 71.10% of GS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 25,234,037, which is approximately -1.386% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; STATE STREET CORP, holding 19,682,817 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.74 billion in GS stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $3.7 billion in GS stock with ownership of nearly -0.409% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 637 institutional holders increased their position in The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. [NYSE:GS] by around 18,244,012 shares. Additionally, 573 investors decreased positions by around 16,626,484 shares, while 189 investors held positions by with 204,567,939 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 239,438,435 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GS stock had 150 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,037,480 shares, while 102 institutional investors sold positions of 4,909,314 shares during the same period.