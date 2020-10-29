Rekor Systems Inc. [REKR] Is Currently -30.83 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Rekor Systems Inc. [NASDAQ: REKR] closed the trading session at $3.32 on 10/28/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $3.09, while the highest price level was $4.5331. The company report on October 28, 2020 that Rekor Systems Announces Preliminary Third Quarter 2020 Revenues.

Company achieves more than 35% revenue growth in Q3 2020 over the same quarter in 2019.

Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR) (“Rekor”) (“the Company”), a Maryland-based company providing real-time roadway intelligence through AI-driven decisions, announced today that it expected gross revenue to be above $2.1 million for the third quarter of 2020, which represents more than 35% growth from the same quarter of 2019. Additionally, revenue for the nine months ended September 30, 2020, is expected to be approximately $6.4 million, which represents more than 60% growth from the nine months ended September 30, 2019. The Company saw an approximate $0.6 million decrease in revenue from the third quarter 2020 compared to the second quarter of 2020 due, in part, to project delays as a result of COVID-19 and extended negotiations related to certain new customers.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -13.09 percent and weekly performance of -36.40 percent. The stock has been moved at -14.65 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -42.86 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -17.41 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 488.06K shares, REKR reached to a volume of 1916751 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Rekor Systems Inc. [REKR]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Rekor Systems Inc. is set at 0.50, with the Price to Sales ratio for REKR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.14.

REKR stock trade performance evaluation

Rekor Systems Inc. [REKR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -36.40. With this latest performance, REKR shares dropped by -42.86% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -14.65% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 61.17% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for REKR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 19.10, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 12.50, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 27.44 for Rekor Systems Inc. [REKR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.95, while it was recorded at 4.65 for the last single week of trading, and 4.31 for the last 200 days.

Rekor Systems Inc. [REKR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Rekor Systems Inc. [REKR] shares currently have an operating margin of -39.01 and a Gross Margin at +46.35. Rekor Systems Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -74.60.

Return on Total Capital for REKR is now -44.80, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -105.51. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -546.24, with Return on Assets sitting at -61.27. Additionally, REKR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 116.12, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 80.27.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Rekor Systems Inc. [REKR] managed to generate an average of -$30,534 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.83 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.82.Rekor Systems Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Rekor Systems Inc. [REKR] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Rekor Systems Inc. posted -0.04/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.02/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -100.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for REKR.

Rekor Systems Inc. [REKR]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $3 million, or 10.20% of REKR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of REKR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 609,186, which is approximately 15.19% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 75,348 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.25 million in REKR stocks shares; and MOLONEY SECURITIES ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $0.22 million in REKR stock with ownership of nearly 195.507% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Rekor Systems Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 10 institutional holders increased their position in Rekor Systems Inc. [NASDAQ:REKR] by around 228,881 shares. Additionally, 4 investors decreased positions by around 4,873 shares, while 3 investors held positions by with 701,665 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 935,419 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. REKR stock had 6 new institutional investments in for a total of 68,443 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 3,874 shares during the same period.