Ra Medical Systems Inc. [RMED] fell -82.38% so far this year. What now?

Ra Medical Systems Inc. [NYSE: RMED] loss -8.83% on the last trading session, reaching $0.20 price per share at the time. The company report on October 23, 2020 that The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Continues Its Investigation of Ra Medical Systems, Inc. (RMED) on Behalf of Investors.

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz continues its investigation of potential claims against the board of directors of Ra Medical Systems, Inc. (“Ra Medical” or the “Company”) (NYSE: RMED) concerning whether the board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders.

Ra Medical Systems Inc. represents 72.47 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $15.04 million with the latest information. RMED stock price has been found in the range of $0.191 to $0.2158.

If compared to the average trading volume of 6.49M shares, RMED reached a trading volume of 3393246 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Piper Jaffray have made an estimate for Ra Medical Systems Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on August 13, 2019. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Maxim Group raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on November 02, 2018, representing the official price target for Ra Medical Systems Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ra Medical Systems Inc. is set at 0.02, with the Price to Sales ratio for RMED stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.69. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.17, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.39.

Ra Medical Systems Inc. [RMED] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -19.59. With this latest performance, RMED shares dropped by -29.92% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -80.09% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -85.47% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RMED stock in for the last two-week period is set at 26.76, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 22.83, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 32.93 for Ra Medical Systems Inc. [RMED]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.2749, while it was recorded at 0.2221 for the last single week of trading, and 0.8325 for the last 200 days.

Ra Medical Systems Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.70 and a Current Ratio set at 4.10.

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Ra Medical Systems Inc. posted -1.3/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.93/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -39.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RMED.

There are presently around $1 million, or 10.40% of RMED stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RMED stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 867,886, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 1.70% of the total institutional ownership; ALETHEA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 525,680 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.1 million in RMED stocks shares; and ROYCE & ASSOCIATES LP, currently with $0.1 million in RMED stock with ownership of nearly 26.063% of the company’s market capitalization.

16 institutional holders increased their position in Ra Medical Systems Inc. [NYSE:RMED] by around 2,284,386 shares. Additionally, 9 investors decreased positions by around 90,174 shares, while 3 investors held positions by with 1,823,839 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 4,198,399 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RMED stock had 8 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,112,564 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 71,068 shares during the same period.