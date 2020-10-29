Owens & Minor Inc. [OMI] Is Currently 0.63 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Owens & Minor Inc. [NYSE: OMI] gained 0.63% or 0.16 points to close at $25.50 with a heavy trading volume of 1427936 shares. The company report on October 16, 2020 that Owens & Minor Will Report Third Quarter Financial Results on Monday, November 2, 2020.

Management will host a conference call to discuss results at 5:00 p.m. ET on November 2nd .

Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE: OMI) plans to release financial results for the third quarter of 2020 on Monday, November 2, 2020, after trading ends on the New York Stock Exchange.

It opened the trading session at $25.50, the shares rose to $26.05 and dropped to $25.27, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for OMI points out that the company has recorded 231.60% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -602.48% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.15M shares, OMI reached to a volume of 1427936 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Owens & Minor Inc. [OMI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OMI shares is $21.92 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OMI stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Owens & Minor Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on September 25, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price from $8 to $14. The new note on the price target was released on July 21, 2020, representing the official price target for Owens & Minor Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $8 to $12, while BofA Securities kept a Buy rating on OMI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Owens & Minor Inc. is set at 1.62, with the Price to Sales ratio for OMI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.22. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.95, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.45. Price to Free Cash Flow for OMI in the course of the last twelve months was 6.05 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

Trading performance analysis for OMI stock

Owens & Minor Inc. [OMI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.62. With this latest performance, OMI shares gained by 17.57% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 231.60% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 252.21% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OMI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.14, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.68, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.23 for Owens & Minor Inc. [OMI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 20.19, while it was recorded at 25.06 for the last single week of trading, and 11.05 for the last 200 days.

Owens & Minor Inc. [OMI]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Owens & Minor Inc. [OMI] shares currently have an operating margin of +1.14 and a Gross Margin at +11.20. Owens & Minor Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -0.25.

Return on Total Capital for OMI is now 4.89, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -1.06. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -4.61, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.61. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Owens & Minor Inc. [OMI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 358.77. Additionally, OMI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 78.20, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 45.51. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 351.72, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 76.67.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Owens & Minor Inc. [OMI] managed to generate an average of -$1,466 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.96 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 2.48.Owens & Minor Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Owens & Minor Inc. [OMI]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Owens & Minor Inc. posted 0.2/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.19/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 5.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for OMI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Owens & Minor Inc. go to 45.10%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Owens & Minor Inc. [OMI]

There are presently around $1,401 million, or 79.80% of OMI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of OMI stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 9,785,455, which is approximately 1.292% of the company’s market cap and around 2.70% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 5,093,914 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $129.9 million in OMI stocks shares; and DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, currently with $117.28 million in OMI stock with ownership of nearly -7.152% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Owens & Minor Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 104 institutional holders increased their position in Owens & Minor Inc. [NYSE:OMI] by around 8,410,914 shares. Additionally, 93 investors decreased positions by around 8,744,062 shares, while 30 investors held positions by with 37,774,622 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 54,929,598 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. OMI stock had 48 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,032,411 shares, while 35 institutional investors sold positions of 1,651,807 shares during the same period.