Overstock.com Inc. [OSTK] Revenue clocked in at $1.85 billion, up 920.99% YTD: What’s Next?

Overstock.com Inc. [NASDAQ: OSTK] price plunged by -0.48 percent to reach at -$0.35. The company report on October 29, 2020 that tZERO Forges Agreement with Tynton Capital to Digitize & Trade its Proposed Digital Infrastructure Fund with a Planned Offering Size of $300 Million USD.

tZERO, a leader in financial innovation and liquidity for private companies, announced today it has signed an agreement with Tynton Capital, a venture capital and private equity firm, to provide digitization services for its planned data infrastructure technology fund, which will be issued on the Tezos Blockchain. The fund has a planned offering size of $300 million USD and is expected to trade on the tZERO ATS, following its offering and any applicable regulatory holding periods and confirmatory due diligence.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201028006021/en/.

A sum of 3069946 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 6.42M shares. Overstock.com Inc. shares reached a high of $73.37 and dropped to a low of $68.3908 until finishing in the latest session at $71.98.

The one-year OSTK stock forecast points to a potential upside of 28.02. The average equity rating for OSTK stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Overstock.com Inc. [OSTK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OSTK shares is $100.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OSTK stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wedbush have made an estimate for Overstock.com Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on September 16, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on September 16, 2020, representing the official price target for Overstock.com Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $96, while Needham analysts kept a Buy rating on OSTK stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Overstock.com Inc. is set at 5.44, with the Price to Sales ratio for OSTK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.64. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 20.80, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.60. Price to Free Cash Flow for OSTK in the course of the last twelve months was 22.65 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

OSTK Stock Performance Analysis:

Overstock.com Inc. [OSTK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.93. With this latest performance, OSTK shares dropped by -2.98% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 470.36% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 586.18% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OSTK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.16, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.46, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.34 for Overstock.com Inc. [OSTK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 81.53, while it was recorded at 71.74 for the last single week of trading, and 38.66 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Overstock.com Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Overstock.com Inc. [OSTK] shares currently have an operating margin of -8.57 and a Gross Margin at +18.10. Overstock.com Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -8.23.

Return on Total Capital for OSTK is now -59.56, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -88.54. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -97.38, with Return on Assets sitting at -27.35. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Overstock.com Inc. [OSTK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 24.47. Additionally, OSTK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 19.66, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 6.74. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 18.73, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 15.05.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Overstock.com Inc. [OSTK] managed to generate an average of -$74,505 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 45.77 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 3.32.Overstock.com Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

OSTK Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Overstock.com Inc. posted -0.87/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.62/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -40.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for OSTK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Overstock.com Inc. go to 5.00%.

Overstock.com Inc. [OSTK] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,786 million, or 64.80% of OSTK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of OSTK stocks are: MORGAN STANLEY with ownership of 5,001,789, which is approximately 35.933% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 2,986,829 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $214.99 million in OSTK stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $139.95 million in OSTK stock with ownership of nearly 18.287% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Overstock.com Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 95 institutional holders increased their position in Overstock.com Inc. [NASDAQ:OSTK] by around 11,936,128 shares. Additionally, 50 investors decreased positions by around 3,060,036 shares, while 7 investors held positions by with 9,812,859 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 24,809,023 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. OSTK stock had 54 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,698,934 shares, while 21 institutional investors sold positions of 327,554 shares during the same period.