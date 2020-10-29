NiSource Inc. [NI] Revenue clocked in at $4.90 billion, down -16.74% YTD: What’s Next?

NiSource Inc. [NYSE: NI] loss -4.45% on the last trading session, reaching $23.18 price per share at the time. The company report on October 23, 2020 that NiSource Announces Leadership Changes in Legal and Federal Government Affairs.

NiSource (NYSE: NI) announced today that following the closing of the sale of Columbia Gas of Massachusetts (CMA) to Eversource, Carrie Hightman, executive vice president, chief legal officer, NiSource and CEO and president of CMA, stepped down from her CMA roles. In addition, Hightman will be leaving NiSource in January 2021, and her position overseeing Legal and Federal Government Affairs will be eliminated.

“The Board of Directors and I are deeply grateful for Carrie’s leadership and exceptional legal counsel throughout her 13 years at NiSource. Carrie’s impact has been immeasurable, most recently having successfully led the transition of CMA to Eversource, and also through her elevation of the Legal and Federal Government Affairs functions. All of us at NiSource and our operating companies wish her well in retirement,” said Joe Hamrock, president and CEO of NiSource.

NiSource Inc. represents 383.50 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $8.78 billion with the latest information. NI stock price has been found in the range of $23.12 to $24.30.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.07M shares, NI reached a trading volume of 4575876 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about NiSource Inc. [NI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NI shares is $25.31 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NI stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for NiSource Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 19, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on September 23, 2020, representing the official price target for NiSource Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for NiSource Inc. is set at 0.55, with the Price to Sales ratio for NI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.79. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.86, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.38. Price to Free Cash Flow for NI in the course of the last twelve months was 9.44 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

Trading performance analysis for NI stock

NiSource Inc. [NI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.70. With this latest performance, NI shares gained by 5.56% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -7.69% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -15.12% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.24, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.05, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.41 for NiSource Inc. [NI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 22.59, while it was recorded at 24.01 for the last single week of trading, and 24.66 for the last 200 days.

NiSource Inc. [NI]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and NiSource Inc. [NI] shares currently have an operating margin of +25.06 and a Gross Margin at +56.76. NiSource Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.35.

Return on Total Capital for NI is now 8.54, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.86. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 6.53, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.62. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, NiSource Inc. [NI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 162.15. Additionally, NI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 61.85, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 40.33. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 154.85, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 50.39.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, NiSource Inc. [NI] managed to generate an average of $45,809 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.08 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.22.NiSource Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

NiSource Inc. [NI]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, NiSource Inc. posted 0/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.04/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -100.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for NiSource Inc. go to 1.81%.

An analysis of insider ownership at NiSource Inc. [NI]

There are presently around $8,206 million, or 94.80% of NI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NI stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 69,053,904, which is approximately 20.198% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 45,321,865 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.05 billion in NI stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $789.61 million in NI stock with ownership of nearly 0.279% of the company’s market capitalization.

211 institutional holders increased their position in NiSource Inc. [NYSE:NI] by around 42,534,421 shares. Additionally, 226 investors decreased positions by around 32,954,979 shares, while 86 investors held positions by with 278,539,010 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 354,028,410 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NI stock had 58 new institutional investments in for a total of 14,089,913 shares, while 66 institutional investors sold positions of 3,279,472 shares during the same period.