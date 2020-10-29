Market cap of ToughBuilt Industries Inc. [TBLT] reaches 26.19M – now what?

ToughBuilt Industries Inc. [NASDAQ: TBLT] traded at a low on 10/28/20, posting a -5.71 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $0.68. The company report on August 25, 2020 that TOUGHBUILT™ LAUNCHES 64 PRODUCTS WITH CANADIAN BASED RONA.

ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. (“ToughBuilt”) (NASDAQ: TBLT; TBLTW), an advanced product design, manufacture and international distributor with emphasis on innovative products currently focused on tools and other accessories for the professional and do-it-yourself construction industries, today announced their products have been accepted for immediate placement on www.rona.ca.

Rona.ca will carry 64 SKU’s of ToughBuilt products, including but not limited to Cliptech tool belts, bags and totes, knee pads, sawhorses, and Miter Saw Stands. Rona Canadian customers will now have the option to purchase ToughBuilt products while they shop online at www.rona.ca.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 1367002 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of ToughBuilt Industries Inc. stands at 8.28% while the volatility over the past one month is 7.83%.

The market cap for TBLT stock reached $26.19 million, with 38.41 million shares outstanding and 38.15 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.29M shares, TBLT reached a trading volume of 1367002 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about ToughBuilt Industries Inc. [TBLT]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for ToughBuilt Industries Inc. is set at 0.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for TBLT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.30. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.58, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.51.

How has TBLT stock performed recently?

ToughBuilt Industries Inc. [TBLT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -14.48. With this latest performance, TBLT shares dropped by -3.57% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -49.25% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -77.54% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TBLT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.10, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 24.62, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.31 for ToughBuilt Industries Inc. [TBLT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.7257, while it was recorded at 0.7335 for the last single week of trading, and 1.1612 for the last 200 days.

ToughBuilt Industries Inc. [TBLT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ToughBuilt Industries Inc. [TBLT] shares currently have an operating margin of -44.95 and a Gross Margin at +29.41. ToughBuilt Industries Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -22.53.

When it comes to the capital structure of this company, ToughBuilt Industries Inc. [TBLT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 134.57. Additionally, TBLT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 57.37, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 41.47.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, ToughBuilt Industries Inc. [TBLT] managed to generate an average of -$179,207 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.12 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.98.ToughBuilt Industries Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.80 and a Current Ratio set at 6.20.

Insider trade positions for ToughBuilt Industries Inc. [TBLT]

There are presently around $1 million, or 6.10% of TBLT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TBLT stocks are: BARD ASSOCIATES INC with ownership of 798,876, which is approximately 881.722% of the company’s market cap and around 4.92% of the total institutional ownership; JANE STREET GROUP, LLC, holding 236,995 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.16 million in TBLT stocks shares; and VIRTU FINANCIAL LLC, currently with $98000.0 in TBLT stock with ownership of nearly 1135.13% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in ToughBuilt Industries Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 10 institutional holders increased their position in ToughBuilt Industries Inc. [NASDAQ:TBLT] by around 1,239,640 shares. Additionally, 7 investors decreased positions by around 33,941 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 140,936 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,414,517 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TBLT stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 337,830 shares, while 6 institutional investors sold positions of 33,741 shares during the same period.