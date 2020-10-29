Market cap of Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. [CSCW] reaches 28.50M – now what?

Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. [NASDAQ: CSCW] plunged by -$0.04 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $0.55 during the day while it closed the day at $0.53. The company report on October 26, 2020 that Color Star Technology Officially Launches Online “Star Mall”.

Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (Nasdaq CM: CSCW) (the “Company”, or “Color Star”), a company engaged in the businesses of providing online and offline paid knowledge services for the media, entertainment and culture industries globally, today announced that on October 25, 2020 it officially added online “Star Mall” feature (the “Star Mall”) to its Color World App. Adding to the existing artist lectures and interactive live streaming features, the Star Mall is expected to further enhance the user experience of the Color World App and to bring in a new stream of income for the Company through the sales of concert tickets, and celebrity licensed or co-branded merchandise such as fashions, cosmetics, souvenirs, among others.

“Now with online features including artist lectures, online concerts, interactive live streaming, celebrity-fan meetings, and online store, and offline offerings including live concerts, music festivals, music and video production/distribution/ licensing, talent development, and artist agency services, Color Star is committed to bringing the best ‘entertainment + paid knowledge’ experience to its over 600,000 registered users,” said Luke Lu, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Color Star.

Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. stock has also loss -2.54% of its value over the past 7 days. However, CSCW stock has declined by -59.52% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 14.42% and lost -63.67% year-on date.

The market cap for CSCW stock reached $28.50 million, with 54.16 million shares outstanding and 5.38 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.57M shares, CSCW reached a trading volume of 1215468 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. [CSCW]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. is set at 0.07, with the Price to Sales ratio for CSCW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.74.

CSCW stock trade performance evaluation

Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. [CSCW] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.54. With this latest performance, CSCW shares gained by 9.60% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 14.42% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -77.12% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CSCW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.91, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.29, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.69 for Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. [CSCW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.6540, while it was recorded at 0.5790 for the last single week of trading, and 0.7682 for the last 200 days.

Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. [CSCW]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. [CSCW] shares currently have an operating margin of -20.19 and a Gross Margin at +10.44. Color Star Technology Co. Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -32.96.

Return on Total Capital for CSCW is now -26.89, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -281.49. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -281.49, with Return on Assets sitting at -26.75. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. [CSCW] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 5,622.29. Additionally, CSCW Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 98.25, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 54.06.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. [CSCW] managed to generate an average of -$61,753 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.05 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.81.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. [CSCW] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CSCW. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. go to 20.00%.

Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. [CSCW]: Insider Ownership positions

Positions in Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of September and at the time of the September reporting period, where 3 institutional holders increased their position in Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. [NASDAQ:CSCW] by around 70,683 shares. Additionally, 1 investors decreased positions by around 5,819 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 8,672 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 85,174 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CSCW stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 44,383 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.