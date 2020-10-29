Thursday, October 29, 2020
Market cap of Camber Energy Inc. [CEI] reaches 18.04M – now what?

By Caleb Clifford

Camber Energy Inc. [AMEX: CEI] loss -5.13% on the last trading session, reaching $0.75 price per share at the time. The company report on October 9, 2020 that Camber Energy, Inc. Provides Update on Planned Merger With Viking Energy Group, Inc. and Addresses Unusual Trading Volume.

Camber Energy, Inc. (NYSE American:CEI) (“Camber” or the “Company”) today announced that Camber, together with Viking Energy Group, Inc. (OTCQB:VKIN) (“Viking”), who, as previously disclosed, are parties to the pending merger transaction, are currently working to finalize an amendment to Camber’s Registration Statement on Form S-4, which Camber plans to file early next week, to respond to customary Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) comments which Camber received on such filing. Once Camber has cleared comments from the SEC on the Form S-4, the parties plan to promptly move forward with setting the record dates for their special meetings to seek stockholder approvals for the merger and other items set forth in the joint proxy statement/prospectus included in the Form S-4 (“Joint Proxy”).

To date, Camber and Viking have each satisfied nearly all of their respective conditions to closing the merger, provided that such merger remains subject to certain remaining conditions to closing, including, effectiveness of the Form S-4, approval of the stockholders of each of Camber and Viking of the merger and certain of the other proposals set forth in the Joint Proxy, and approval of the NYSE American for the continued listing of Camber’s common stock following the merger, which the parties anticipate requiring the combined company to satisfy the initial listing standards of the NYSE American.

Camber Energy Inc. represents 25.00 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $18.04 million with the latest information. CEI stock price has been found in the range of $0.68 to $0.78.

If compared to the average trading volume of 7.85M shares, CEI reached a trading volume of 2706039 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Camber Energy Inc. [CEI]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Camber Energy Inc. is set at 0.15, with the Price to Sales ratio for CEI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 60.14. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.44, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.07.

Trading performance analysis for CEI stock

Camber Energy Inc. [CEI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -15.80. With this latest performance, CEI shares dropped by -6.39% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -56.96% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -79.92% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CEI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.23, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.09, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.49 for Camber Energy Inc. [CEI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.6821, while it was recorded at 0.8122 for the last single week of trading, and 1.1746 for the last 200 days.

Camber Energy Inc. [CEI]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Camber Energy Inc. [CEI] shares currently have an operating margin of -1214.36 and a Gross Margin at -25.93. Camber Energy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -971.07.

Return on Total Capital for CEI is now -69.89, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -55.89. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -55.89, with Return on Assets sitting at -42.20.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.07 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.04.Camber Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

An analysis of insider ownership at Camber Energy Inc. [CEI]

There are presently around $0 million, or 0.90% of CEI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CEI stocks are: VIRTU FINANCIAL LLC with ownership of 109,834, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 9.99% of the total institutional ownership; CITADEL ADVISORS LLC, holding 61,545 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $46000.0 in CEI stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $24000.0 in CEI stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Camber Energy Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 6 institutional holders increased their position in Camber Energy Inc. [AMEX:CEI] by around 205,280 shares. Additionally, 3 investors decreased positions by around 873 shares, while 7 investors held positions by with 447 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 205,706 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CEI stock had 6 new institutional investments in for a total of 205,280 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 867 shares during the same period.

