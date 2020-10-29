Market cap of Beyond Meat Inc. [BYND] reaches 9.77B – now what?

Beyond Meat Inc. [NASDAQ: BYND] loss -3.64% on the last trading session, reaching $156.05 price per share at the time. The company report on October 27, 2020 that Beyond Meat® to Report Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results on November 9, 2020.

Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ: BYND), a leader in plant-based meat, announced today it will report results for the third quarter ended September 26, 2020 on Monday, November 9, 2020 after market close.

The Company will host a conference call to discuss these results at 4:30 p.m. ET. Investors interested in participating in the live call can dial 270-215-9602. A telephone replay will be available approximately two hours after the call concludes through Monday, November 23, 2020, by dialing 404-537-3406 and entering confirmation code 7543919.

Beyond Meat Inc. represents 62.10 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $9.77 billion with the latest information. BYND stock price has been found in the range of $154.745 to $160.52.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.37M shares, BYND reached a trading volume of 2419922 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BYND shares is $126.84 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BYND stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Bernstein have made an estimate for Beyond Meat Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on October 13, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler raised their target price from $130 to $178. The new note on the price target was released on October 06, 2020, representing the official price target for Beyond Meat Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $122, while JP Morgan analysts kept a Underweight rating on BYND stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Beyond Meat Inc. is set at 8.43, with the Price to Sales ratio for BYND stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 24.37. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 24.85, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.55.

Beyond Meat Inc. [BYND] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -12.29. With this latest performance, BYND shares dropped by -5.80% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 57.64% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 90.33% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BYND stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.34, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 25.96, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.62 for Beyond Meat Inc. [BYND]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 155.78, while it was recorded at 165.29 for the last single week of trading, and 124.56 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Beyond Meat Inc. [BYND] shares currently have an operating margin of +1.47 and a Gross Margin at +32.66. Beyond Meat Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -4.18.

Return on Total Capital for BYND is now 1.67, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -4.86. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -5.39, with Return on Assets sitting at -4.25. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Beyond Meat Inc. [BYND] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 8.03. Additionally, BYND Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 7.44, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 6.83. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 5.15, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 4.77.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Beyond Meat Inc. [BYND] managed to generate an average of -$26,362 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 11.30 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.02.Beyond Meat Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.30 and a Current Ratio set at 6.50.

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Beyond Meat Inc. posted 0.06/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.03/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 100.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BYND.

There are presently around $3,096 million, or 32.80% of BYND stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BYND stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 3,419,863, which is approximately 8.988% of the company’s market cap and around 3.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 1,506,784 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $235.13 million in BYND stocks shares; and DISCOVERY VALUE FUND, currently with $127.69 million in BYND stock with ownership of nearly 152.195% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Beyond Meat Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 265 institutional holders increased their position in Beyond Meat Inc. [NASDAQ:BYND] by around 7,057,286 shares. Additionally, 112 investors decreased positions by around 4,486,216 shares, while 65 investors held positions by with 8,298,355 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 19,841,857 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BYND stock had 137 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,118,140 shares, while 39 institutional investors sold positions of 1,215,884 shares during the same period.