Market Analysts see Merck & Co. Inc. [MRK] gaining to $88. Time to buy?

Merck & Co. Inc. [NYSE: MRK] loss -2.32% or -1.81 points to close at $76.18 with a heavy trading volume of 8550381 shares. The company report on October 27, 2020 that Merck Announces Third-Quarter 2020 Financial Results.

Third-Quarter 2020 Worldwide Sales Were $12.6 Billion, an Increase of 1%; Excluding the Impact from Foreign Exchange, Sales Grew 2%.

KEYTRUDA Sales Grew 21% to $3.7 Billion.

It opened the trading session at $77.13, the shares rose to $77.73 and dropped to $76.02, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for MRK points out that the company has recorded -3.98% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -16.75% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 7.98M shares, MRK reached to a volume of 8550381 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Merck & Co. Inc. [MRK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MRK shares is $95.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MRK stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Berenberg have made an estimate for Merck & Co. Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on September 29, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman dropped their target price from $91 to $105. The new note on the price target was released on August 03, 2020, representing the official price target for Merck & Co. Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Merck & Co. Inc. is set at 1.48, with the Price to Sales ratio for MRK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.05. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.96, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.42. Price to Free Cash Flow for MRK in the course of the last twelve months was 55.95 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

Trading performance analysis for MRK stock

Merck & Co. Inc. [MRK] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.42. With this latest performance, MRK shares dropped by -6.98% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -3.98% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -10.48% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MRK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 30.87, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 26.66, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.51 for Merck & Co. Inc. [MRK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 82.53, while it was recorded at 78.41 for the last single week of trading, and 80.56 for the last 200 days.

Merck & Co. Inc. [MRK]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Merck & Co. Inc. [MRK] shares currently have an operating margin of +28.62 and a Gross Margin at +70.25. Merck & Co. Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +21.13.

Return on Total Capital for MRK is now 25.31, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 20.52. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 37.42, with Return on Assets sitting at 11.79. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Merck & Co. Inc. [MRK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 105.57. Additionally, MRK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 51.35, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 32.41. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 90.72, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 44.13.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Merck & Co. Inc. [MRK] managed to generate an average of $138,634 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.73 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.56.Merck & Co. Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Merck & Co. Inc. [MRK]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Merck & Co. Inc. posted 1.16/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.15/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 0.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MRK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Merck & Co. Inc. go to 6.63%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Merck & Co. Inc. [MRK]

There are presently around $144,396 million, or 76.40% of MRK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MRK stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 212,784,687, which is approximately -1.94% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 197,558,293 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $15.05 billion in MRK stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $9.05 billion in MRK stock with ownership of nearly 1.234% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Merck & Co. Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 1,272 institutional holders increased their position in Merck & Co. Inc. [NYSE:MRK] by around 95,055,920 shares. Additionally, 1,038 investors decreased positions by around 108,706,087 shares, while 288 investors held positions by with 1,691,695,396 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,895,457,403 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MRK stock had 132 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,941,863 shares, while 94 institutional investors sold positions of 4,389,768 shares during the same period.