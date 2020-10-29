Market Analysts see Bristol-Myers Squibb Company [BMY] gaining to $70. Time to buy?

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company [NYSE: BMY] plunged by -$0.98 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $58.54 during the day while it closed the day at $57.76. The company report on October 28, 2020 that Family Members of Christine Jessop Demand Independent Review of Murder Investigation.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company stock has also loss -3.78% of its value over the past 7 days. However, BMY stock has declined by -1.89% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -5.02% and lost -10.02% year-on date.

The market cap for BMY stock reached $131.55 billion, with 2.26 billion shares outstanding and 2.25 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 9.88M shares, BMY reached a trading volume of 11899844 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Bristol-Myers Squibb Company [BMY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BMY shares is $73.69 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BMY stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Guggenheim have made an estimate for Bristol-Myers Squibb Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 19, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Berenberg raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on September 29, 2020, representing the official price target for Bristol-Myers Squibb Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $75, while Raymond James analysts kept a Outperform rating on BMY stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Bristol-Myers Squibb Company is set at 1.24, with the Price to Sales ratio for BMY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.77. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.66, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.51. Price to Free Cash Flow for BMY in the course of the last twelve months was 15.26 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.40.

BMY stock trade performance evaluation

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company [BMY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.78. With this latest performance, BMY shares dropped by -3.57% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -5.02% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 3.57% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BMY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.02, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 30.24, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.78 for Bristol-Myers Squibb Company [BMY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 60.27, while it was recorded at 59.41 for the last single week of trading, and 60.17 for the last 200 days.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company [BMY]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Bristol-Myers Squibb Company [BMY] shares currently have an operating margin of +24.63 and a Gross Margin at +65.98. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +13.15.

Return on Total Capital for BMY is now 10.67, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.96. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.48, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.17. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company [BMY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 92.13. Additionally, BMY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 47.95, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 36.58. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 85.39, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 44.44.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company [BMY] managed to generate an average of $114,633 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.68 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.32.Bristol-Myers Squibb Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Bristol-Myers Squibb Company [BMY] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company posted 1.17/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.07/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 9.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BMY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Bristol-Myers Squibb Company go to 22.15%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company [BMY]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $97,353 million, or 76.30% of BMY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BMY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 203,888,386, which is approximately 2.506% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 163,642,418 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $9.45 billion in BMY stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $5.72 billion in BMY stock with ownership of nearly -1.759% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 1,044 institutional holders increased their position in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company [NYSE:BMY] by around 104,779,488 shares. Additionally, 965 investors decreased positions by around 132,943,554 shares, while 278 investors held positions by with 1,447,759,299 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,685,482,341 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BMY stock had 133 new institutional investments in for a total of 14,582,892 shares, while 107 institutional investors sold positions of 7,229,947 shares during the same period.