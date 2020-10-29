Market Analysts see Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation [ADMP] gaining to $1.50. Time to buy?

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation [NASDAQ: ADMP] traded at a low on 10/28/20, posting a -6.30 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $0.71. The company report on September 18, 2020 that Adamis Pharmaceuticals Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (Nasdaq: ADMP), a specialty biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing products in various therapeutic areas, including allergy, opioid overdose, respiratory and inflammatory disease, announced today the pricing of its previously announced underwritten public offering of 16,129,032 shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $0.62 per share, resulting in gross proceeds of approximately $10,000,000, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other estimated offering expenses payable by the company. All shares of common stock to be sold in the public offering are being sold by Adamis.

The offering is expected to close on September 22, 2020, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions. The company has also granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to 2,419,354 additional shares of its common stock to cover over-allotments, if any.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3039660 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation stands at 6.90% while the volatility over the past one month is 8.23%.

The market cap for ADMP stock reached $68.12 million, with 73.83 million shares outstanding and 72.96 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.27M shares, ADMP reached a trading volume of 3039660 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation [ADMP]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ADMP shares is $1.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ADMP stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Maxim Group have made an estimate for Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 13, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on February 27, 2020, representing the official price target for Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation stock. On July 16, 2019, analysts decreased their price target for ADMP shares from 1.90 to 1.10.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation is set at 0.07, with the Price to Sales ratio for ADMP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.41. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.29, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.08.

How has ADMP stock performed recently?

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation [ADMP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -17.41. With this latest performance, ADMP shares dropped by -11.79% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 36.52% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 0.70% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ADMP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.23, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.78, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.61 for Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation [ADMP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.7863, while it was recorded at 0.7743 for the last single week of trading, and 0.6611 for the last 200 days.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation [ADMP]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation [ADMP] shares currently have an operating margin of -135.67 and a Gross Margin at +17.80. Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -132.53.

Return on Total Capital for ADMP is now -67.13, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -69.60. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -70.85, with Return on Assets sitting at -54.46. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation [ADMP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 11.32. Additionally, ADMP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 10.17, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 8.28. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 4.11, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 3.69.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation [ADMP] managed to generate an average of -$171,385 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 14.58 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.41.Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Earnings analysis for Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation [ADMP]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation posted -0.12/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.08/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -50.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ADMP.

Insider trade positions for Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation [ADMP]

There are presently around $4 million, or 5.50% of ADMP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ADMP stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1,899,551, which is approximately 0.706% of the company’s market cap and around 1.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 1,333,294 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.95 million in ADMP stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $0.47 million in ADMP stock with ownership of nearly 5.414% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 18 institutional holders increased their position in Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation [NASDAQ:ADMP] by around 454,721 shares. Additionally, 14 investors decreased positions by around 6,935,723 shares, while 25 investors held positions by with 2,290,269 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 5,100,175 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ADMP stock had 9 new institutional investments in for a total of 212,587 shares, while 8 institutional investors sold positions of 6,769,572 shares during the same period.