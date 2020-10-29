JPMorgan Chase & Co. [JPM] stock Upgrade by Deutsche Bank analyst, price target now $115

JPMorgan Chase & Co. [NYSE: JPM] slipped around -2.79 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $96.54 at the close of the session, down -2.81%. The company report on October 29, 2020 that ROSEN, A RESPECTED LAW FIRM, Files Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against JPMorgan Chase & Co.; Encourages Investors with Losses Exceeding $100K to Contact the Firm – JPM.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock is now -30.75% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. JPM Stock saw the intraday high of $98.30 and lowest of $96.07 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 141.10, which means current price is +25.52% above from all time high which was touched on 01/02/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 16.06M shares, JPM reached a trading volume of 16289538 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about JPMorgan Chase & Co. [JPM]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for JPM shares is $116.57 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on JPM stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for JPMorgan Chase & Co. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 03, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on July 24, 2020, representing the official price target for JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $120, while Atlantic Equities analysts kept a Overweight rating on JPM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for JPMorgan Chase & Co. is set at 2.45, with the Price to Sales ratio for JPM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.17. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.27, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 445.19.

How has JPM stock performed recently?

JPMorgan Chase & Co. [JPM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.85. With this latest performance, JPM shares gained by 1.25% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 0.81% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -23.64% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for JPM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.90, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.92, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.75 for JPMorgan Chase & Co. [JPM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 99.32, while it was recorded at 100.76 for the last single week of trading, and 102.80 for the last 200 days.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. [JPM]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Earnings analysis for JPMorgan Chase & Co. [JPM]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, JPMorgan Chase & Co. posted 2.57/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 2.35/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 9.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for JPM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for JPMorgan Chase & Co. go to -1.11%.

Insider trade positions for JPMorgan Chase & Co. [JPM]

There are presently around $207,803 million, or 72.50% of JPM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of JPM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 232,022,891, which is approximately -5.257% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 197,486,590 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $19.07 billion in JPM stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $13.26 billion in JPM stock with ownership of nearly -2.476% of the company’s market capitalization.

1,519 institutional holders increased their position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. [NYSE:JPM] by around 113,775,660 shares. Additionally, 1,191 investors decreased positions by around 169,626,406 shares, while 225 investors held positions by with 1,869,103,671 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,152,505,737 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. JPM stock had 166 new institutional investments in for a total of 19,059,803 shares, while 101 institutional investors sold positions of 4,015,702 shares during the same period.