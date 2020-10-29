InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. [NVIV] is -91.67% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. [NASDAQ: NVIV] loss -0.48% or 0.0 points to close at $0.56 with a heavy trading volume of 1787878 shares. The company report on October 27, 2020 that InVivo Therapeutics Announces Closing of $15.0 Million Public Offering.

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: NVIV) today announced the closing of its previously announced public offering of 18,750,000 shares of its common stock (or pre-funded warrants to purchase common stock in lieu thereof), together with warrants to purchase up to 18,750,000 shares of common stock at a combined effective price to the public of $0.80 per share (or pre-funded warrant) and associated warrant. The gross proceeds from this offering were $15.0 million, before deducting the placement agent fees and offering expenses payable by InVivo Therapeutics.

H.C. Wainwright & Co. acted as exclusive placement agent for the offering.

It opened the trading session at $0.539, the shares rose to $0.57 and dropped to $0.53, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for NVIV points out that the company has recorded -61.49% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -1.82% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 526.02K shares, NVIV reached to a volume of 1787878 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. [NVIV]:

Raymond James have made an estimate for InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on July 31, 2017. The new note on the price target was released on May 05, 2017, representing the official price target for InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. is set at 0.11 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.25, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.99.

Trading performance analysis for NVIV stock

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. [NVIV] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -50.65. With this latest performance, NVIV shares dropped by -59.41% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -61.49% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -96.10% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NVIV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 15.92, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 8.59, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 21.22 for InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. [NVIV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.2908, while it was recorded at 0.5813 for the last single week of trading, and 2.4675 for the last 200 days.

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. [NVIV]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Return on Total Capital for NVIV is now -99.51, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -104.16. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -109.06, with Return on Assets sitting at -85.41. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. [NVIV] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 23.54. Additionally, NVIV Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 19.05, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 14.09. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 18.27, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 14.79.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. [NVIV] managed to generate an average of -$1,971,667 per employee.InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.80 and a Current Ratio set at 5.80.

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. [NVIV]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. posted -8.4/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -8.7/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 3.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NVIV.

An analysis of insider ownership at InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. [NVIV]

There are presently around $0 million, or 19.00% of NVIV stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NVIV stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 93,235, which is approximately 101.089% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; WEDBUSH SECURITIES INC, holding 81,491 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $46000.0 in NVIV stocks shares; and TWO SIGMA INVESTMENTS, LP, currently with $9000.0 in NVIV stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 7 institutional holders increased their position in InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. [NASDAQ:NVIV] by around 100,052 shares. Additionally, 9 investors decreased positions by around 57,090 shares, while 6 investors held positions by with 38,442 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 195,584 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NVIV stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 15,771 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 53,500 shares during the same period.