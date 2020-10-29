Illumina Inc. [ILMN] is -3.01% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Illumina Inc. [NASDAQ: ILMN] surged by $2.68 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $327.995 during the day while it closed the day at $321.74. The company report on September 28, 2020 that Illumina to Announce Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results on Thursday, October 29, 2020.

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) today announced that it will issue results for the third quarter 2020 following the close of market on Thursday, October 29, 2020.

On the same day, at 2:00 pm Pacific Time (5:00 pm Eastern Time) Francis deSouza, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Sam Samad, Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call with analysts, investors, and other interested parties to discuss financial and operating results.

Illumina Inc. stock has also gained 0.41% of its value over the past 7 days. However, ILMN stock has declined by -16.49% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 1.35% and lost -3.01% year-on date.

The market cap for ILMN stock reached $47.43 billion, with 147.00 million shares outstanding and 145.96 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.43M shares, ILMN reached a trading volume of 1203380 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Illumina Inc. [ILMN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ILMN shares is $294.07 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ILMN stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Guggenheim have made an estimate for Illumina Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 13, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Atlantic Equities raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on September 30, 2020, representing the official price target for Illumina Inc. stock. On September 22, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for ILMN shares from 390 to 285.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Illumina Inc. is set at 11.23, with the Price to Sales ratio for ILMN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 14.16. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 10.37, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 22.17. Price to Free Cash Flow for ILMN in the course of the last twelve months was 45.35 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.40.

ILMN stock trade performance evaluation

Illumina Inc. [ILMN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.41. With this latest performance, ILMN shares gained by 5.33% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 1.35% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 5.81% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ILMN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.07, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.42, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.78 for Illumina Inc. [ILMN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 328.68, while it was recorded at 321.62 for the last single week of trading, and 324.39 for the last 200 days.

Illumina Inc. [ILMN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Illumina Inc. [ILMN] shares currently have an operating margin of +28.03 and a Gross Margin at +69.63. Illumina Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +28.28.

Return on Total Capital for ILMN is now 16.02, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 18.06. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 23.94, with Return on Assets sitting at 14.04. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Illumina Inc. [ILMN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 40.78. Additionally, ILMN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 28.97, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 25.71. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 39.80, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 28.27.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Illumina Inc. [ILMN] managed to generate an average of $130,130 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.52 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.50.Illumina Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.40 and a Current Ratio set at 3.80.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Illumina Inc. [ILMN] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Illumina Inc. posted 1.93/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.4/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 37.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ILMN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Illumina Inc. go to 5.90%.

Illumina Inc. [ILMN]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $43,675 million, or 95.00% of ILMN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ILMN stocks are: BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO with ownership of 17,110,115, which is approximately -2.889% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 11,713,173 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.77 billion in ILMN stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $3.76 billion in ILMN stock with ownership of nearly 6.658% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Illumina Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 449 institutional holders increased their position in Illumina Inc. [NASDAQ:ILMN] by around 8,441,012 shares. Additionally, 360 investors decreased positions by around 6,759,388 shares, while 122 investors held positions by with 120,544,464 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 135,744,864 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ILMN stock had 100 new institutional investments in for a total of 720,439 shares, while 67 institutional investors sold positions of 813,004 shares during the same period.