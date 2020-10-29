Hudson Capital Inc. [HUSN] Revenue clocked in at $0.10 million, down -47.14% YTD: What’s Next?

Hudson Capital Inc. [NASDAQ: HUSN] price plunged by -3.37 percent to reach at -$0.02. The company report on October 15, 2020 that Hudson Capital Inc. Enters into Definitive Merger Agreement with FreightHub, Inc., a North American Digital Transportation Logistics Platform Company with a Focus on US-Mexico Cross-Border Shipping.

FreightHub is a leading digital freight marketplace, broker, and provider of transportation management systems focused on truckload freight.

FreightHub expects 100% growth year over year with 2020 annual revenue to be in excess of $9 million.

A sum of 1278869 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 3.08M shares. Hudson Capital Inc. shares reached a high of $3.1775 and dropped to a low of $2.95 until finishing in the latest session at $0.59.

Guru’s Opinion on Hudson Capital Inc. [HUSN]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Hudson Capital Inc. is set at 0.11, with the Price to Sales ratio for HUSN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 218.92. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.19.

HUSN Stock Performance Analysis:

Hudson Capital Inc. [HUSN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -14.98. With this latest performance, HUSN shares gained by 32.41% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 7.35% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -47.75% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HUSN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.15, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.16, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.57 for Hudson Capital Inc. [HUSN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.4776, while it was recorded at 0.6178 for the last single week of trading, and 0.5754 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Hudson Capital Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Hudson Capital Inc. [HUSN] shares currently have an operating margin of -1584.20 and a Gross Margin at +98.24. Hudson Capital Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1742.08.

Return on Total Capital for HUSN is now -167.29, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -183.96. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -183.96, with Return on Assets sitting at -171.23.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Hudson Capital Inc. [HUSN] managed to generate an average of -$6,199,576 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.10 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.10.Hudson Capital Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.50 and a Current Ratio set at 4.50.

Hudson Capital Inc. [HUSN] Insider Position Details

6 institutional holders increased their position in Hudson Capital Inc. [NASDAQ:HUSN] by around 1,752,909 shares. Additionally, 1 investors decreased positions by around 24,480 shares, while 3 investors held positions by with 761,301 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,538,690 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HUSN stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,498,484 shares, while 1 institutional investors sold positions of 24,480 shares during the same period.