GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II [GSAH] Stock trading around $9.89 per share: What’s Next?

By Brandon Evans

GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II [NYSE: GSAH] stock went on a downward path that fall over -1.10% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -3.51%. The company report on March 4, 2020 that Vertiv Announces the Completion of Debt Refinancing Activities.

Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE: VRT) announced the closing of a new seven-year $2.2 billion term loan, the proceeds of which were used to pay in full its previous term loan and redeem in full its high-yield bonds, including its 9.25% senior notes, 12.0%/13.0% PIK-toggle senior notes and 10.0% second-lien notes. The new term loan bears annual interest at LIBOR plus applicable margin of 3.0% (currently 4.4% all-in), which applicable margin is 1.0% lower than under the previous term loan. In addition, Vertiv closed an amendment on its $455 million asset-based lending (ABL) credit facility which, among other changes, extended the maturity to March 2, 2025 and lowered the applicable margin on loans thereunder by 0.25%.

Concurrently with the closing of the new term loan, Vertiv executed interest rate swaps on a notional amount of $1.2 billion in 2020, and $1.0 billion in the remaining tenor of the term loan. Combined with the economics of the term loan, this results in an all-in rate of approximately 4.1%. The swap transactions exchange floating term loan interest payments for fixed rate interest payments on the notional amount to reduce interest rate volatility.

The market cap for the stock reached $947.26 million, with 95.78 million shares outstanding and 54.88 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 184.71K shares, GSAH stock reached a trading volume of 1465483 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II [GSAH]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II is set at 0.20

GSAH Stock Performance Analysis:

GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II [GSAH] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.51.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GSAH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 28.09, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 12.96, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.28 for GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II [GSAH].

Insight into GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II Fundamentals:

GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II [GSAH] Insider Position Details

2 institutional holders increased their position in GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II [NYSE:GSAH] by around 2,714,748 shares. Additionally, 0 investors decreased positions by around 0 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 0 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,714,748 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GSAH stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,714,748 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.

