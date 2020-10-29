GAMCO Global Gold Natural Resources & Income Trust [GGN] moved down -3.82: Why It’s Important

GAMCO Global Gold Natural Resources & Income Trust [NYSE: GGN] closed the trading session at $3.27 yesterday. The company report on August 20, 2020 that GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust Announces Expected Total Distributions of $0.48 Per Share for 2020.

Declares Monthly Distributions of $0.03 Per Share.

The Board of Trustees of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSE American: GGN) (the “Fund”) approved the continuation of its policy of paying monthly cash distributions. The Board of Trustees declared cash distributions of $0.03 per share for each of October, November, and December 2020. This equates to an expected total annual 2020 distribution of $0.48 per common share. Based on current dynamics, the Fund may make distributions in excess of the Fund’s earnings. It is currently expected that distributions to common shareholders in 2020 will primarily constitute a return of capital for tax purposes.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -25.68 percent and weekly performance of -4.94 percent. The stock has been moved at -2.39 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -3.54 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -10.16 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.13M shares, GGN reached to a volume of 1618339 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for GAMCO Global Gold Natural Resources & Income Trust is set at 0.07, with the Price to Sales ratio for GGN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 56.54. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.83.

GAMCO Global Gold Natural Resources & Income Trust [GGN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.94. With this latest performance, GGN shares dropped by -3.54% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -2.39% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -21.77% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GGN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 30.51, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 24.04, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.06 for GAMCO Global Gold Natural Resources & Income Trust [GGN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.51, while it was recorded at 3.39 for the last single week of trading, and 3.52 for the last 200 days.

51 institutional holders increased their position in GAMCO Global Gold Natural Resources & Income Trust [NYSE:GGN] by around 5,490,681 shares. Additionally, 42 investors decreased positions by around 925,459 shares, while 24 investors held positions by with 12,419,113 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 18,835,253 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GGN stock had 11 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,394,922 shares, while 15 institutional investors sold positions of 266,286 shares during the same period.