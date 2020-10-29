For Tupperware Brands Corporation [TUP], Analyst sees a rise to $30. What next?

Tupperware Brands Corporation [NYSE: TUP] price surged by 35.08 percent to reach at $7.48. The company report on October 29, 2020 that Tupperware Brands Corp. to Host Earnings Call.

Tupperware Brands Corp. (NYSE: TUP) will be discussing their earnings results in their 2020 Third Quarter Earnings call to be held on October 28, 2020 at 8:30 AM Eastern Time.

To listen to the event live or access a replay of the call – visit https://www.investornetwork.com/event/presentation/70171.

A sum of 24039791 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.59M shares. Tupperware Brands Corporation shares reached a high of $30.19 and dropped to a low of $26.2367 until finishing in the latest session at $28.80.

The one-year TUP stock forecast points to a potential downside of -2.86. The average equity rating for TUP stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Tupperware Brands Corporation [TUP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TUP shares is $28.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TUP stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

DA Davidson have made an estimate for Tupperware Brands Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 15, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on August 17, 2020, representing the official price target for Tupperware Brands Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $11, while Sidoti analysts kept a Buy rating on TUP stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Tupperware Brands Corporation is set at 2.15, with the Price to Sales ratio for TUP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.85. Price to Free Cash Flow for TUP in the course of the last twelve months was 24.29 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.20.

TUP Stock Performance Analysis:

Tupperware Brands Corporation [TUP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 41.04. With this latest performance, TUP shares gained by 43.21% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 794.41% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 85.33% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TUP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 72.79, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 77.32, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 68.90 for Tupperware Brands Corporation [TUP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 21.16, while it was recorded at 23.31 for the last single week of trading, and 9.33 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Tupperware Brands Corporation Fundamentals:

Tupperware Brands Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.20 and a Current Ratio set at 0.40.

TUP Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Tupperware Brands Corporation posted -0.7/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.74/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 5.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TUP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Tupperware Brands Corporation go to 12.00%.

Tupperware Brands Corporation [TUP] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,054 million, or 79.60% of TUP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TUP stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 7,666,836, which is approximately 3.766% of the company’s market cap and around 2.00% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 3,334,326 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $96.03 million in TUP stocks shares; and D. E. SHAW & CO., INC., currently with $54.21 million in TUP stock with ownership of nearly 159.139% of the company’s market capitalization.

72 institutional holders increased their position in Tupperware Brands Corporation [NYSE:TUP] by around 8,862,561 shares. Additionally, 83 investors decreased positions by around 7,139,595 shares, while 38 investors held positions by with 20,582,739 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 36,584,895 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TUP stock had 27 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,121,551 shares, while 33 institutional investors sold positions of 3,274,319 shares during the same period.