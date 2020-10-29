Eastman Kodak Company [KODK] Stock trading around $7.21 per share: What’s Next?

Eastman Kodak Company [NYSE: KODK] stock went on a downward path that fall over -6.12% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -17.13%. The company report on October 14, 2020 that KODK ALERT: The Klein Law Firm Announces a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of October 13, 2020 in the Class Action Filed on Behalf of Eastman Kodak Company Limited Shareholders.

New York, New York–(Newsfile Corp. – October 13, 2020) – The Klein Law Firm announces that a class action complaint has been filed on behalf of shareholders of Eastman Kodak Company (NYSE: KODK) alleging that the Company violated federal securities laws.

Class Period: July 27, 2020 and August 11, 2020Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 13, 2020.

Over the last 12 months, KODK stock rose by 169.03%.

The market cap for the stock reached $544.93 million, with 75.68 million shares outstanding and 57.17 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 34.10M shares, KODK stock reached a trading volume of 6631062 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Eastman Kodak Company [KODK]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Eastman Kodak Company is set at 0.73, with the Price to Sales ratio for KODK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.48.

KODK Stock Performance Analysis:

Eastman Kodak Company [KODK] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -17.13. With this latest performance, KODK shares dropped by -19.89% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 220.44% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 169.03% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KODK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.52, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 23.41, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.73 for Eastman Kodak Company [KODK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.12, while it was recorded at 7.94 for the last single week of trading, and 4.89 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Eastman Kodak Company Fundamentals:

Eastman Kodak Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

KODK Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KODK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Eastman Kodak Company go to -12.00%.

Eastman Kodak Company [KODK] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $79 million, or 32.30% of KODK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KODK stocks are: SOUTHEASTERN ASSET MANAGEMENT INC/TN/ with ownership of 4,960,000, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 10.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 1,411,846 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $10.18 million in KODK stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $8.46 million in KODK stock with ownership of nearly 155.821% of the company’s market capitalization.

54 institutional holders increased their position in Eastman Kodak Company [NYSE:KODK] by around 2,445,993 shares. Additionally, 30 investors decreased positions by around 1,720,095 shares, while 6 investors held positions by with 6,851,887 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 11,017,975 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KODK stock had 36 new institutional investments in for a total of 990,107 shares, while 16 institutional investors sold positions of 960,037 shares during the same period.