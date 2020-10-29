Thursday, October 29, 2020
Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. [DHY] Is Currently -0.48 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

By Brandon Evans

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. [NYSE: DHY] loss -0.48% or -0.01 points to close at $2.08 with a heavy trading volume of 4571029 shares.

The daily chart for DHY points out that the company has recorded 12.43% gains over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.93M shares, DHY reached to a volume of 4571029 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. [DHY]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. is set at 0.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for DHY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.38. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.00.

Trading performance analysis for DHY stock

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. [DHY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.89. With this latest performance, DHY shares dropped by -3.26% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 12.43% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -17.95% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DHY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.03, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.56, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.67 for Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. [DHY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.13, while it was recorded at 2.10 for the last single week of trading, and 2.08 for the last 200 days.

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. [DHY]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

An analysis of insider ownership at Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. [DHY]

There are presently around $21 million, or 19.80% of DHY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DHY stocks are: INVESCO LTD. with ownership of 1,586,773, which is approximately 8.847% of the company’s market cap and around 0.19% of the total institutional ownership; LANDSCAPE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.L.C., holding 1,303,734 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.71 million in DHY stocks shares; and SIT INVESTMENT ASSOCIATES INC, currently with $2.37 million in DHY stock with ownership of nearly 75.385% of the company’s market capitalization.

29 institutional holders increased their position in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. [NYSE:DHY] by around 2,451,831 shares. Additionally, 18 investors decreased positions by around 3,030,081 shares, while 12 investors held positions by with 4,841,197 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 10,323,109 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DHY stock had 9 new institutional investments in for a total of 334,253 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 2,160,320 shares during the same period.

