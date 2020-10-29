Costco Wholesale Corporation [COST] Is Currently 0.54 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Costco Wholesale Corporation [NASDAQ: COST] closed the trading session at $372.72 on 10/27/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $368.77, while the highest price level was $374.913. The company report on October 15, 2020 that Costco Wholesale Corporation Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend.

Costco Wholesale Corporation (“Costco” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: COST) today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend on Costco common stock of 70 cents per share. The quarterly dividend is payable November 13, 2020, to shareholders of record at the close of business on October 30, 2020.

Costco currently operates 796 warehouses, including 552 in the United States and Puerto Rico, 102 in Canada, 39 in Mexico, 29 in the United Kingdom, 27 in Japan, 16 in Korea, 13 in Taiwan, 12 in Australia, three in Spain, and one each in Iceland, France, and China. Costco also operates e-commerce sites in the U.S., Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Korea, Taiwan, Japan, and Australia.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 26.81 percent and weekly performance of -1.48 percent. The stock has been moved at 21.37 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 6.61 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 14.28 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.19M shares, COST reached to a volume of 1524307 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Costco Wholesale Corporation [COST]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for COST shares is $368.07 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on COST stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Costco Wholesale Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 16, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on October 06, 2020, representing the official price target for Costco Wholesale Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $385 to $390, while Telsey Advisory Group kept a Outperform rating on COST stock. On September 03, 2020, analysts increased their price target for COST shares from 355 to 385.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Costco Wholesale Corporation is set at 6.48, with the Price to Sales ratio for COST stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.99. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 9.03, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 30.06. Price to Free Cash Flow for COST in the course of the last twelve months was 36.08 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

COST stock trade performance evaluation

Costco Wholesale Corporation [COST] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.48. With this latest performance, COST shares gained by 6.61% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 21.37% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 24.68% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for COST stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.16, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.35, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.12 for Costco Wholesale Corporation [COST]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 354.78, while it was recorded at 374.32 for the last single week of trading, and 320.89 for the last 200 days.

Costco Wholesale Corporation [COST]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Costco Wholesale Corporation [COST] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.64 and a Gross Margin at +13.15. Costco Wholesale Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.40.

Return on Total Capital for COST is now 23.10, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 16.08. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 23.87, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.93. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Costco Wholesale Corporation [COST] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 60.63. Additionally, COST Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 37.75, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 19.95. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 58.68, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 36.53.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Costco Wholesale Corporation [COST] managed to generate an average of $14,659 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 108.11 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 3.30.Costco Wholesale Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Costco Wholesale Corporation [COST] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Costco Wholesale Corporation posted 1.73/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.71/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 1.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for COST. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Costco Wholesale Corporation go to 7.05%.

Costco Wholesale Corporation [COST]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $114,261 million, or 71.30% of COST stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of COST stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 37,934,811, which is approximately -3.233% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 30,263,234 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $11.28 billion in COST stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $6.86 billion in COST stock with ownership of nearly 0.321% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Costco Wholesale Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of September and at the time of the September reporting period, where 1,043 institutional holders increased their position in Costco Wholesale Corporation [NASDAQ:COST] by around 16,550,156 shares. Additionally, 903 investors decreased positions by around 18,798,799 shares, while 260 investors held positions by with 271,210,925 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 306,559,880 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. COST stock had 152 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,941,236 shares, while 114 institutional investors sold positions of 2,245,737 shares during the same period.