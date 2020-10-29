Thursday, October 29, 2020
Churchill Capital Corp IV [CCIV] moved down 0.00: Why It’s Important

By Caleb Clifford

Churchill Capital Corp IV [NYSE: CCIV] slipped around 0.0 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $9.65 at the close of the session, down 0.00%.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.10M shares, CCIV reached a trading volume of 1571444 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Churchill Capital Corp IV [CCIV]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for Churchill Capital Corp IV is set at 0.08

How has CCIV stock performed recently?

Churchill Capital Corp IV [CCIV] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.10.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.27, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 29.63 for Churchill Capital Corp IV [CCIV].

Churchill Capital Corp IV [CCIV]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Insider trade positions for Churchill Capital Corp IV [CCIV]

2 institutional holders increased their position in Churchill Capital Corp IV [NYSE:CCIV] by around 100,100 shares. Additionally, 0 investors decreased positions by around 0 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 0 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 100,100 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CCIV stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 100,100 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.

Previous articleCiveo Corporation [CVEO] Stock trading around $0.79 per share: What’s Next?

