Chembio Diagnostics Inc. [CEMI] is 4.39% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Chembio Diagnostics Inc. [NASDAQ: CEMI] traded at a low on 10/28/20, posting a -5.18 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $4.76. The company report on October 23, 2020 that Chembio Diagnostics to Report Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results on November 5, 2020.

Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (Nasdaq: CEMI), a leading point-of-care diagnostics company focused on infectious diseases, announced today that it will release financial results for the third quarter 2020 after the close of trading on Thursday, November 5, 2020.

The company’s management team will host a corresponding conference call beginning at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time. Investors interested in listening to the conference call may do so by dialing 844-602-0380 from the US or 862-298-0970 from outside the US or by accessing www.chembio.com/investors/calendar-of-events/. A replay of the call will be available by dialing 877-481-4010 from the US or 919-882-2331 from outside the US (using passcode 38202) or by accessing www.chembio.com/investors/calendar-of-events/.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 1496174 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Chembio Diagnostics Inc. stands at 4.89% while the volatility over the past one month is 5.89%.

The market cap for CEMI stock reached $96.34 million, with 18.87 million shares outstanding and 17.36 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.20M shares, CEMI reached a trading volume of 1496174 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Chembio Diagnostics Inc. [CEMI]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CEMI shares is $5.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CEMI stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Benchmark Company have made an estimate for Chembio Diagnostics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on June 17, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on June 17, 2020, representing the official price target for Chembio Diagnostics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $7, while Canaccord Genuity analysts kept a Hold rating on CEMI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Chembio Diagnostics Inc. is set at 0.28, with the Price to Sales ratio for CEMI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.38. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.32, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.80.

How has CEMI stock performed recently?

Chembio Diagnostics Inc. [CEMI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.04. With this latest performance, CEMI shares dropped by 0.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -62.52% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -13.45% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CEMI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.22, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.71, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.79 for Chembio Diagnostics Inc. [CEMI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.61, while it was recorded at 4.93 for the last single week of trading, and 6.04 for the last 200 days.

Chembio Diagnostics Inc. [CEMI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Chembio Diagnostics Inc. [CEMI] shares currently have an operating margin of -36.58 and a Gross Margin at +35.02. Chembio Diagnostics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -39.68.

Return on Total Capital for CEMI is now -30.26, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -33.22. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -47.68, with Return on Assets sitting at -24.65. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Chembio Diagnostics Inc. [CEMI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 106.41. Additionally, CEMI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 51.55, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 36.51. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 103.12, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 49.96.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Chembio Diagnostics Inc. [CEMI] managed to generate an average of -$42,207 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.25 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.62.Chembio Diagnostics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.80 and a Current Ratio set at 3.80.

Earnings analysis for Chembio Diagnostics Inc. [CEMI]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Chembio Diagnostics Inc. posted -0.22/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.17/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -29.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CEMI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Chembio Diagnostics Inc. go to 25.00%.

Insider trade positions for Chembio Diagnostics Inc. [CEMI]

There are presently around $35 million, or 43.00% of CEMI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CEMI stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 1,143,522, which is approximately 437.728% of the company’s market cap and around 19.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 1,097,208 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.22 million in CEMI stocks shares; and ROYCE & ASSOCIATES LP, currently with $2.78 million in CEMI stock with ownership of nearly -50.282% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Chembio Diagnostics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 58 institutional holders increased their position in Chembio Diagnostics Inc. [NASDAQ:CEMI] by around 4,212,423 shares. Additionally, 23 investors decreased positions by around 3,775,945 shares, while 6 investors held positions by with 731,605 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 7,256,763 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CEMI stock had 45 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,372,643 shares, while 10 institutional investors sold positions of 1,340,850 shares during the same period.