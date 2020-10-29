BIO-key International Inc. [BKYI] Is Currently 5.30 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

BIO-key International Inc. [NASDAQ: BKYI] closed the trading session at $0.45 on 10/28/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $0.4111, while the highest price level was $0.4613. The company report on October 21, 2020 that Marion Technical College Selects BIO-key’s PortalGuard Identity and Access Management Solution for Improved Access and Security to Critical Applications.

BIO-key International, Inc. (NASDAQ: BKYI), an innovative provider of identity and access management (IAM) solutions powered by biometrics, today announced that Marion Technical College, located in Marion, Ohio, has selected BIO-key’s IAM to deliver cost-effective and secure Two-Factor Authentication (2FA) and seamless Single Sign-On (SSO) for mission-critical applications and data.

Marion Technical College sought to provide students, faculty, and administrators with more secure and frictionless access to applications like Office 365, Canvas LMS, and PowerCampus to improve the user experience while enhancing access security to institutional data. Implementing SSO transparently to users makes the college function better. Before SSO, it was common for users to have different logins (i.e., multiple usernames and passwords) for each system, department, etc. This led to considerable user frustration and higher support costs for the college. Because a single set of credentials allows access to so many systems, it was essential to provide end-users with two-factor authentication as an effective countermeasure against cybercriminals and unauthorized access to accounts.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -9.36 percent and weekly performance of 0.27 percent. The stock has been moved at -61.26 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 5.40 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -35.56 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 6.36M shares, BKYI reached to a volume of 2777304 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about BIO-key International Inc. [BKYI]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for BIO-key International Inc. is set at 0.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for BKYI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 15.78. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 11.33, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.02.

BKYI stock trade performance evaluation

BIO-key International Inc. [BKYI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.27. With this latest performance, BKYI shares gained by 5.40% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -61.26% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -26.43% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BKYI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.33, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.48, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.16 for BIO-key International Inc. [BKYI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.5015, while it was recorded at 0.4467 for the last single week of trading, and 0.6984 for the last 200 days.

BIO-key International Inc. [BKYI]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and BIO-key International Inc. [BKYI] shares currently have an operating margin of -289.40 and a Gross Margin at -14.66. BIO-key International Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -643.37.

Return on Total Capital for BKYI is now -119.34, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -340.40. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -356.65, with Return on Assets sitting at -205.63. Additionally, BKYI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 530.10, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 112.81.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, BIO-key International Inc. [BKYI] managed to generate an average of -$972,580 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.43 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.32.BIO-key International Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for BIO-key International Inc. [BKYI] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, BIO-key International Inc. posted -0.13/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.05/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -160.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BKYI.

BIO-key International Inc. [BKYI]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $0 million, or 0.50% of BKYI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BKYI stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 184,800, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 7.50% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 78,056 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $35000.0 in BKYI stocks shares; and CITADEL ADVISORS LLC, currently with $6000.0 in BKYI stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in BIO-key International Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 5 institutional holders increased their position in BIO-key International Inc. [NASDAQ:BKYI] by around 217,182 shares. Additionally, 4 investors decreased positions by around 29,775 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 49,159 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 296,116 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BKYI stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 217,181 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 29,775 shares during the same period.