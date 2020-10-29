Becton Dickinson and Company [BDX] is -13.27% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Becton Dickinson and Company [NYSE: BDX] stock went on a downward path that fall over -3.42% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -0.22%. The company report on October 22, 2020 that BD Announces Executive Leadership Appointments.

Patrick Kaltenbach appointed chief technology officer.

Dave Hickey promoted to president, Life Sciences segment.

Over the last 12 months, BDX stock dropped by -7.23%. The one-year Becton Dickinson and Company stock forecast points to a potential upside of 14.32. The average equity rating for BDX stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $68.61 billion, with 289.87 million shares outstanding and 289.16 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.42M shares, BDX stock reached a trading volume of 1056668 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Becton Dickinson and Company [BDX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BDX shares is $275.31 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BDX stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Becton Dickinson and Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on July 09, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on June 01, 2020, representing the official price target for Becton Dickinson and Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $260, while Citigroup analysts kept a Neutral rating on BDX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Becton Dickinson and Company is set at 5.07, with the Price to Sales ratio for BDX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.06. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.77, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.98. Price to Free Cash Flow for BDX in the course of the last twelve months was 42.72 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

BDX Stock Performance Analysis:

Becton Dickinson and Company [BDX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.22. With this latest performance, BDX shares gained by 4.64% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -6.59% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -7.23% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BDX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.89, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.99, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.66 for Becton Dickinson and Company [BDX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 237.34, while it was recorded at 240.70 for the last single week of trading, and 248.27 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Becton Dickinson and Company Fundamentals:

Becton Dickinson and Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

BDX Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Becton Dickinson and Company posted 3.31/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 3.3/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 0.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BDX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Becton Dickinson and Company go to 6.40%.

Becton Dickinson and Company [BDX] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $58,071 million, or 86.80% of BDX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BDX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 25,098,916, which is approximately 4.408% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, holding 22,059,136 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.2 billion in BDX stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $4.9 billion in BDX stock with ownership of nearly 9.239% of the company’s market capitalization.

666 institutional holders increased their position in Becton Dickinson and Company [NYSE:BDX] by around 21,920,048 shares. Additionally, 622 investors decreased positions by around 10,735,706 shares, while 226 investors held positions by with 213,522,639 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 246,178,393 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BDX stock had 104 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,689,381 shares, while 96 institutional investors sold positions of 1,724,787 shares during the same period.