Applied UV Inc. [AUVI] moved up 27.79: Why It’s Important

Applied UV Inc. [NASDAQ: AUVI] jumped around 1.77 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $8.14 at the close of the session, up 27.79%. The company report on October 28, 2020 that Applied UV, Inc. Announces Exclusive Licensing and Joint Development Agreement with Axis Lighting to Commercialize LED-based Technologies in UV-C Devices to Inactivate Pathogens on Surfaces in the Hospital Market.

Applied UV, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUVI) (“Applied UV” or the “Company”), an infection prevention technology company that applies the power of ultra violet C (“UV-C”) light utilizing its patented devices to destroy pathogens safely, thoroughly, and automatically, today announced that its subsidiary, SteriLumen, Inc. (“SteriLumen”), and Axis Lighting, Inc. of Quebec, Canada, have entered into an exclusive license and joint development agreement. The companies will collaborate on the development and commercialization of new LED-based technologies and solutions in UV-C products that are designed to neutralize pathogens on physical surfaces in hospitals located in North America.

“Axis Lighting is the ideal partner for SteriLumen in the hospital market,” said Q Saeed, CEO of Applied UV. “In addition to their proven commercial product success and go-to-market capabilities, Axis shares SteriLumen’s vision for innovation to address better healthcare outcomes and the rising global demand for pathogen control solutions that provide outstanding efficacy and safety. This collaboration leverages the capabilities and strengths of each partner and achieves our objective to retain significant value for Applied UV’s shareholders.”.

Compared to the average trading volume of 557.73K shares, AUVI reached a trading volume of 18420920 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Applied UV Inc. is set at 0.87, with the Price to Sales ratio for AUVI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.87.

Applied UV Inc. [AUVI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 20.59.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AUVI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.30, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.49, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.05 for Applied UV Inc. [AUVI].

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Applied UV Inc. [AUVI] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.04 and a Gross Margin at +35.59. Applied UV Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +30.03.

Return on Total Capital for AUVI is now 89.79, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 190.36. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Applied UV Inc. [AUVI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 57.31. Additionally, AUVI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 36.43, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 16.64. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 44.53, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 28.31.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.33 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 2.37.Applied UV Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.