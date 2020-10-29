American Resources Corporation [AREC] Stock trading around $1.57 per share: What’s Next?

American Resources Corporation [NASDAQ: AREC] stock went on an upward path that rose over 5.62% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -0.63%. The company report on October 21, 2020 that American Resources Corporation to Present at IVYFON Family Office Atlanta / Virtual Forum.

Live video presentation by Chairman and CEO Mark Jensen on Wednesday, October 21 at 3:20 PM ET.

American Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:AREC) (“American Resources” or the “Company”), a supplier of raw materials to the rapidly growing global infrastructure marketplace, announced today that Mark Jensen, Chairman and CEO of American Resources Corporation will present at the IVYFON Family Office Atlanta / Virtual Forum on Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at 3:20 PM ET.

Over the last 12 months, AREC stock rose by 116.22%. The one-year American Resources Corporation stock forecast points to a potential upside of 21.5. The average equity rating for AREC stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $58.48 million, with 26.83 million shares outstanding and 18.51 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.02M shares, AREC stock reached a trading volume of 1132636 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on American Resources Corporation [AREC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AREC shares is $2.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AREC stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for American Resources Corporation is set at 0.25, with the Price to Sales ratio for AREC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.57.

AREC Stock Performance Analysis:

American Resources Corporation [AREC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.63. With this latest performance, AREC shares gained by 3.29% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 70.65% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 116.22% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AREC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.49, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.49, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.67 for American Resources Corporation [AREC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.5112, while it was recorded at 1.5213 for the last single week of trading, and 1.1245 for the last 200 days.

Insight into American Resources Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and American Resources Corporation [AREC] shares currently have an operating margin of -133.43 and a Gross Margin at -55.40. American Resources Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -289.73.

Additionally, AREC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 4,417.62, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 94.98.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, American Resources Corporation [AREC] managed to generate an average of -$4,727,887 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 11.34 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.64.American Resources Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.10 and a Current Ratio set at 0.10.

AREC Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, American Resources Corporation posted -0.3/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.41/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 26.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AREC.

American Resources Corporation [AREC] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1 million, or 1.00% of AREC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AREC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 328,065, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 57.70% of the total institutional ownership; BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORP, holding 37,084 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $58000.0 in AREC stocks shares; and NORTHERN TRUST CORP, currently with $16000.0 in AREC stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in American Resources Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 4 institutional holders increased their position in American Resources Corporation [NASDAQ:AREC] by around 10,290 shares. Additionally, 3 investors decreased positions by around 130,918 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 234,555 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 375,763 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AREC stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,149 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 130,918 shares during the same period.