Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. [AESE] is -63.08% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. [NASDAQ: AESE] traded at a low on 10/28/20, posting a -8.57 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $0.96. The company report on October 26, 2020 that Allied Esports Entertainment to Report Third Quarter 2020 Results on Monday, November 9.

Allied Esports Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: AESE) (the “Company”), a global esports entertainment company, today announced it will report its third quarter 2020 results after market close on Monday, November 9, 2020. The Company will also host a conference call that day to discuss the results at 1:30 p.m. PT / 4:30 p.m. ET.

Participants may join the conference call by dialing 1-877-407-0792 (United States) or 1-201-689-8263 (international). A live webcast of the conference call will also be available on Allied Esports’ Investor Relations site at http://ir.alliedesportsent.com. Additionally, financial information presented on the call will be available on Allied Esports’ Investor Relations site. For those unable to participate in the conference call, a telephonic replay of the call will also be available shortly after the completion of the call, until 11:59 pm ET on Monday, November 23, 2020, by dialing 1-844-512-2921 (United States) or 1-412-317-6671 (International) and using the replay passcode: 13711978.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 1349493 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. stands at 9.71% while the volatility over the past one month is 8.62%.

The market cap for AESE stock reached $30.99 million, with 26.21 million shares outstanding and 12.79 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.56M shares, AESE reached a trading volume of 1349493 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. [AESE]?

Stephens have made an estimate for Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on December 18, 2019. The new note on the price target was released on December 11, 2019, representing the official price target for Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. is set at 0.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for AESE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.34. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.57, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.29.

How has AESE stock performed recently?

Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. [AESE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -17.24. With this latest performance, AESE shares dropped by -25.58% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -44.67% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -78.28% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AESE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 23.38, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 16.66, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 31.76 for Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. [AESE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.3954, while it was recorded at 1.0740 for the last single week of trading, and 2.0163 for the last 200 days.

Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. [AESE]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Allied Esports Entertainment Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Insider trade positions for Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. [AESE]

There are presently around $0 million, or 1.90% of AESE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AESE stocks are: ROYCE & ASSOCIATES LP with ownership of 201,000, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 16.50% of the total institutional ownership; VIRTU FINANCIAL LLC, holding 74,248 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $71000.0 in AESE stocks shares; and SUSQUEHANNA FUNDAMENTAL INVESTMENTS, LLC, currently with $31000.0 in AESE stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

5 institutional holders increased their position in Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. [NASDAQ:AESE] by around 147,505 shares. Additionally, 9 investors decreased positions by around 375,749 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 122,730 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 400,524 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AESE stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 124,607 shares, while 6 institutional investors sold positions of 361,404 shares during the same period.