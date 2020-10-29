AgeX Therapeutics Inc. [AGE] is -6.59% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

AgeX Therapeutics Inc. [AMEX: AGE] traded at a low on 10/28/20, posting a -9.57 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $1.70. The company report on October 28, 2020 that AgeX Therapeutics Sublicenses Stem Cell Line ESI-053 to ImStem Biotechnology for Development of Cell Therapy Candidate IMS001 for COVID-19 and Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome.

Emerging Preclinical and Clinical Data Support Potential of Mesenchymal Stem Cells (MSCs) to be Useful in COVID-19 and Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS) from Other Causes.

ImStem’s MSC Product Candidate IMS001 is Derived from AgeX’s Stem Cell Line ESI-053.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2401090 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of AgeX Therapeutics Inc. stands at 13.52% while the volatility over the past one month is 16.01%.

The market cap for AGE stock reached $60.93 million, with 37.66 million shares outstanding and 21.05 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.73M shares, AGE reached a trading volume of 2401090 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for AgeX Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.26, with the Price to Sales ratio for AGE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 32.07.

AgeX Therapeutics Inc. [AGE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.03. With this latest performance, AGE shares gained by 113.84% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 101.37% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 14.86% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AGE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.90, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.26, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.55 for AgeX Therapeutics Inc. [AGE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.1720, while it was recorded at 1.6920 for the last single week of trading, and 1.0812 for the last 200 days.

AgeX Therapeutics Inc. [AGE]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and AgeX Therapeutics Inc. [AGE] shares currently have an operating margin of -726.79 and a Gross Margin at +42.22. AgeX Therapeutics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -703.36.

Return on Total Capital for AGE is now -196.17, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -217.17. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -251.51, with Return on Assets sitting at -134.20. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, AgeX Therapeutics Inc. [AGE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 88.19. Additionally, AGE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 46.86, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 26.28. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 68.89, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 36.61.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, AgeX Therapeutics Inc. [AGE] managed to generate an average of -$714,941 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.00 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.19.AgeX Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.40.

Insider trade positions for AgeX Therapeutics Inc. [AGE]

There are presently around $9 million, or 14.00% of AGE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AGE stocks are: BROADWOOD CAPITAL INC with ownership of 2,997,156, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 646,033 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.1 million in AGE stocks shares; and MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $0.41 million in AGE stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

19 institutional holders increased their position in AgeX Therapeutics Inc. [AMEX:AGE] by around 930,171 shares. Additionally, 33 investors decreased positions by around 2,058,133 shares, while 12 investors held positions by with 2,252,290 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 5,240,594 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AGE stock had 15 new institutional investments in for a total of 754,689 shares, while 15 institutional investors sold positions of 534,296 shares during the same period.