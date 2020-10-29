Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ARPO] Is Currently 0.00 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: ARPO] loss 0.00% or 0.0 points to close at $1.30 with a heavy trading volume of 1660566 shares. The company report on October 27, 2020 that Aerpio Announces First Patient Dosed with Razuprotafib in the Phase 2 Trial for the Prevention and Treatment of ARDS in Patients with Moderate-to-Severe COVID-19.

The trial in moderate-to-severe patients is Aerpio’s second clinical trial in COVID-19 patients and is funded in part by the U.S. military.

The military-sponsored trial is complementary to the previously announced I-SPY COVID-19 trial where razuprotafib is being assessed in critically ill COVID-19 patients; those already on high flow oxygen or ventilator.

It opened the trading session at $1.26, the shares rose to $1.30 and dropped to $1.20, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for ARPO points out that the company has recorded 94.03% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -209.52% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.09M shares, ARPO reached to a volume of 1660566 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ARPO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ARPO shares is $2.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ARPO stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Needham have made an estimate for Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 23, 2018.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 0.11, with the Price to Sales ratio for ARPO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.62. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.24, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.07.

Trading performance analysis for ARPO stock

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ARPO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.78. With this latest performance, ARPO shares dropped by -12.46% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 94.03% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 146.40% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ARPO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.37, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.41, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.99 for Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ARPO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.3874, while it was recorded at 1.3100 for the last single week of trading, and 1.0237 for the last 200 days.

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ARPO]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Return on Total Capital for ARPO is now -47.35, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -48.85. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -48.89, with Return on Assets sitting at -44.73. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ARPO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.47. Additionally, ARPO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.46, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.43. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.18, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.18.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ARPO] managed to generate an average of -$1,939,209 per employee.Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 14.60 and a Current Ratio set at 14.60.

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ARPO]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. posted -0.21/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.22/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 4.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ARPO.

An analysis of insider ownership at Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ARPO]

There are presently around $12 million, or 27.30% of ARPO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ARPO stocks are: ORBIMED ADVISORS LLC with ownership of 5,193,946, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 24.32% of the total institutional ownership; RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, holding 1,815,875 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.36 million in ARPO stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $1.5 million in ARPO stock with ownership of nearly -3.471% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 8 institutional holders increased their position in Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:ARPO] by around 1,789,037 shares. Additionally, 10 investors decreased positions by around 229,411 shares, while 7 investors held positions by with 7,340,892 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 9,359,340 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ARPO stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 423,258 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 71,694 shares during the same period.