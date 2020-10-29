Thursday, October 29, 2020
type here...
Market

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD] Is Currently -3.14 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

By Edison Baldwin

Must read

Market

Quanta Services Inc. [PWR] Is Currently 1.88 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Brandon Evans - 0
Quanta Services Inc. surged by $1.15 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $62.47 during the day while...
Read more
Industry

Morgan Stanley slashes price target on Slack Technologies Inc. [WORK] – find out why.

Misty Lee - 0
Slack Technologies Inc. jumped around 0.14 points on Friday, while shares priced at $28.76 at the close of the session, up 0.49%. The...
Read more
Finance

Lam Research Corporation [LRCX] moved up 0.84: Why It’s Important

Misty Lee - 0
Lam Research Corporation gained 0.84% or 3.05 points to close at $366.62 with a heavy trading volume of 1670964 shares. The company report...
Read more
Finance

RealNetworks Inc. [RNWK] Stock trading around $1.80 per share: What’s Next?

Misty Lee - 0
RealNetworks Inc. jumped around 0.15 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $1.80 at the close of the session, up 9.09%. The company...
Read more

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [NASDAQ: AMD] closed the trading session at $76.40 on 10/28/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $75.76, while the highest price level was $78.96. The company report on October 28, 2020 that AMD Unveils Next-Generation PC Gaming with AMD Radeon™ RX 6000 Series – Bringing Leadership 4K Resolution Performance to AAA Gaming.

– Groundbreaking AMD RDNA™ 2 gaming architecture delivers up to 2X higher performance1 and up to 54 percent higher performance-per-watt compared to AMD RDNA™-based graphics cards2 –.

– New flagship AMD Radeon™ RX 6900 XT is the ultimate 4K graphics card, and the fastest ever AMD gaming graphics card –.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 66.59 percent and weekly performance of -3.54 percent. The stock has been moved at 45.83 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -6.57 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -2.30 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 57.98M shares, AMD reached to a volume of 76215118 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AMD shares is $80.79 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AMD stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Craig Hallum have made an estimate for Advanced Micro Devices Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 28, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barclays dropped their target price from $85 to $100. The new note on the price target was released on October 28, 2020, representing the official price target for Advanced Micro Devices Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Advanced Micro Devices Inc. is set at 3.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for AMD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 11.37. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 27.09, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.56. Price to Free Cash Flow for AMD in the course of the last twelve months was 142.26 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.60.

AMD stock trade performance evaluation

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.54. With this latest performance, AMD shares dropped by -6.57% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 45.83% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 131.30% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.18, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.36, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.72 for Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 81.88, while it was recorded at 79.78 for the last single week of trading, and 61.49 for the last 200 days.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.75 and a Gross Margin at +42.62. Advanced Micro Devices Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.07.

Return on Total Capital for AMD is now 19.40, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 11.58. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 16.66, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.44. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 25.75. Additionally, AMD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 20.48, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 12.08. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 24.23, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 19.27.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD] managed to generate an average of $29,912 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.30 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.27.Advanced Micro Devices Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Advanced Micro Devices Inc. posted 0.32/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.31/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 3.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AMD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Advanced Micro Devices Inc. go to 35.83%.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $60,217 million, or 74.50% of AMD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AMD stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 96,918,854, which is approximately -13.484% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 81,419,412 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $6.22 billion in AMD stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $3.63 billion in AMD stock with ownership of nearly 4.629% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Advanced Micro Devices Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 556 institutional holders increased their position in Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [NASDAQ:AMD] by around 56,699,156 shares. Additionally, 399 investors decreased positions by around 96,822,920 shares, while 99 investors held positions by with 634,659,439 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 788,181,515 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AMD stock had 162 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,319,497 shares, while 105 institutional investors sold positions of 9,496,846 shares during the same period.

Previous articleChurchill Capital Corp IV [CCIV] moved down 0.00: Why It’s Important
Next articleInVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. [NVIV] is -91.67% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

More articles

Market

Becton Dickinson and Company [BDX] is -13.27% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Caleb Clifford - 0
Becton Dickinson and Company stock went on a downward path that fall over -3.42% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of...
Read more
Market

Front Yard Residential Corporation [RESI] Is Currently 0.00 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Edison Baldwin - 0
Front Yard Residential Corporation price plunged by 0.00 percent to reach at $0.0. The company report on October 28, 2020 that MERGER ALERT...
Read more
Market

DraftKings Inc. [DKNG] gain 256.54% so far this year. What now?

Misty Lee - 0
DraftKings Inc. stock went on a downward path that fall over -1.42% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest article

Finance

Truist lifts PPD Inc. [PPD] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Misty Lee - 0
PPD Inc. closed the trading session at $33.16 on 10/28/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $32.15, while...
Read more
Companies

JPMorgan Chase & Co. [JPM] stock Upgrade by Deutsche Bank analyst, price target now $115

Edison Baldwin - 0
JPMorgan Chase & Co. slipped around -2.79 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $96.54 at the close of the session, down -2.81%....
Read more
Companies

General Electric Company (GE) Pops Up After Staggering Q3 Earnings Beat

Caleb Clifford - 0
GE rebounds after a surprise increase in earnings and positive cash flow. General Electric (GE) makes an astonishing recovery in the third quarter of 2020...
Read more
Market

Becton Dickinson and Company [BDX] is -13.27% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Caleb Clifford - 0
Becton Dickinson and Company stock went on a downward path that fall over -3.42% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of...
Read more
Industry

For NOW Inc. [DNOW], Analyst sees a rise to $5. What next?

Brandon Evans - 0
NOW Inc. loss -6.76% on the last trading session, reaching $4.14 price per share at the time. The company report on August 12,...
Read more

© DBT NEWS PVT. All rights reserved. DBTNEWS® is a registered trademark.

Editor Picks

Finance

Truist lifts PPD Inc. [PPD] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Misty Lee - 0
PPD Inc. closed the trading session at $33.16 on 10/28/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $32.15, while...
Read more
Companies

JPMorgan Chase & Co. [JPM] stock Upgrade by Deutsche Bank analyst, price target now $115

Edison Baldwin - 0
JPMorgan Chase & Co. slipped around -2.79 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $96.54 at the close of the session, down -2.81%....
Read more

Popular Category