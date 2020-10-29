Thursday, October 29, 2020
type here...
Industry

Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. [ASO] Revenue clocked in at $5.26 billion, up 14.55% YTD: What’s Next?

By Annabelle Farmer

Must read

Finance

why ArcelorMittal [MT] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $18.60

Caleb Clifford - 0
ArcelorMittal slipped around -0.2 points on Monday, while shares priced at $14.55 at the close of the session, down -1.36%. The company report...
Read more
Market

Deutsche Bank lifts AGNC Investment Corp. [AGNC] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Brandon Evans - 0
AGNC Investment Corp. slipped around -0.16 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $13.87 at the close of the session, down -1.14%. The...
Read more
Industry

why Nutanix Inc. [NTNX] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $28.50

Brandon Evans - 0
Nutanix Inc. jumped around 0.28 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $24.54 at the close of the session, up 1.15%. The company...
Read more
Finance

Market Analysts see Ralph Lauren Corporation [RL] gaining to $71. Time to buy?

Brandon Evans - 0
Ralph Lauren Corporation stock went on an upward path that rose over 2.80% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more...
Read more

Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. [NASDAQ: ASO] gained 0.54% or 0.08 points to close at $14.88 with a heavy trading volume of 1187010 shares. The company report on October 26, 2020 that Academy Sports + Outdoors Announces Offering of Senior Secured Notes.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (“Academy”) (NASDAQ: ASO) today announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Academy, Ltd. (the “Issuer”), intends to offer $400 million aggregate principal amount of senior secured notes due 2027 (the “Notes”) in a private offering that is exempt from the registration requirements of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”), subject to market and other conditions.

The Notes will be guaranteed on a senior secured basis by certain of Academy’s subsidiaries that guarantee the Issuer’s credit facilities. The Notes and the related guarantees will be secured by a first-priority lien on all of the Issuer’s and the guarantors’ personal property securing the Issuer’s term loan facility on a first-priority basis and a second-priority lien on the Issuer’s and the guarantors’ personal property securing the Issuer’s asset-based revolving credit facility on a first-priority basis.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.27M shares, ASO reached to a volume of 1187010 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. [ASO]:

UBS have made an estimate for Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 27, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stephens raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on October 27, 2020, representing the official price target for Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $21, while JP Morgan analysts kept a Overweight rating on ASO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. is set at 0.69, with the Price to Sales ratio for ASO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.25.

Trading performance analysis for ASO stock

Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. [ASO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.69.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. [ASO]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

Previous articleCostco Wholesale Corporation [COST] Is Currently 0.54 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?
Next articleZillow Group Inc. [Z] is 101.39% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

More articles

Industry

Owens & Minor Inc. [OMI] Is Currently 0.63 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Brandon Evans - 0
Owens & Minor Inc. gained 0.63% or 0.16 points to close at $25.50 with a heavy trading volume of 1427936 shares. The company...
Read more
Industry

Citigroup slashes price target on Baxter International Inc. [BAX] – find out why.

Caleb Clifford - 0
Baxter International Inc. jumped around 0.61 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $80.62 at the close of the session, up 0.76%. The...
Read more
Industry

Market Analysts see Fortinet Inc. [FTNT] gaining to $150. Time to buy?

Edison Baldwin - 0
Fortinet Inc. traded at a high on 10/27/20, posting a 0.85 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $124.23. The company...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest article

Finance

Palantir Technologies (PLTR) Joins The Trinity Challenge Followed by Wall Street Price Target of $13

Caleb Clifford - 0
The analysts of Wall Street are going bullish as they see the stock surging up to 31% based on the potential of the company...
Read more
Market

Zillow Group Inc. [Z] is 101.39% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Brandon Evans - 0
Zillow Group Inc. price surged by 0.51 percent to reach at $0.47. The company report on October 27, 2020 that COVID-19 is Driving...
Read more
Industry

Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. [ASO] Revenue clocked in at $5.26 billion, up 14.55% YTD: What’s Next?

Annabelle Farmer - 0
Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. gained 0.54% or 0.08 points to close at $14.88 with a heavy trading volume of 1187010 shares. The...
Read more
Finance

Costco Wholesale Corporation [COST] Is Currently 0.54 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Misty Lee - 0
Costco Wholesale Corporation closed the trading session at $372.72 on 10/27/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $368.77,...
Read more
Companies

Zomedica Corp. [ZOM] moved up 0.54: Why It’s Important

Edison Baldwin - 0
Zomedica Corp. jumped around 0.0 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $0.07 at the close of the session, up 0.54%. The company...
Read more

© DBT NEWS PVT. All rights reserved. DBTNEWS® is a registered trademark.

Editor Picks

Finance

Palantir Technologies (PLTR) Joins The Trinity Challenge Followed by Wall Street Price Target of $13

Caleb Clifford - 0
The analysts of Wall Street are going bullish as they see the stock surging up to 31% based on the potential of the company...
Read more
Market

Zillow Group Inc. [Z] is 101.39% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Brandon Evans - 0
Zillow Group Inc. price surged by 0.51 percent to reach at $0.47. The company report on October 27, 2020 that COVID-19 is Driving...
Read more

Popular Category