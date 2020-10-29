Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. [ASO] Revenue clocked in at $5.26 billion, up 14.55% YTD: What’s Next?

Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. [NASDAQ: ASO] gained 0.54% or 0.08 points to close at $14.88 with a heavy trading volume of 1187010 shares. The company report on October 26, 2020 that Academy Sports + Outdoors Announces Offering of Senior Secured Notes.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (“Academy”) (NASDAQ: ASO) today announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Academy, Ltd. (the “Issuer”), intends to offer $400 million aggregate principal amount of senior secured notes due 2027 (the “Notes”) in a private offering that is exempt from the registration requirements of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”), subject to market and other conditions.

The Notes will be guaranteed on a senior secured basis by certain of Academy’s subsidiaries that guarantee the Issuer’s credit facilities. The Notes and the related guarantees will be secured by a first-priority lien on all of the Issuer’s and the guarantors’ personal property securing the Issuer’s term loan facility on a first-priority basis and a second-priority lien on the Issuer’s and the guarantors’ personal property securing the Issuer’s asset-based revolving credit facility on a first-priority basis.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.27M shares, ASO reached to a volume of 1187010 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. [ASO]:

UBS have made an estimate for Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 27, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stephens raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on October 27, 2020, representing the official price target for Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $21, while JP Morgan analysts kept a Overweight rating on ASO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. is set at 0.69, with the Price to Sales ratio for ASO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.25.

Trading performance analysis for ASO stock

Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. [ASO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.69.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. [ASO]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.