why TAL Education Group [TAL] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $87.56

TAL Education Group [NYSE: TAL] loss -1.29% or -0.91 points to close at $69.40 with a heavy trading volume of 4541376 shares. The company report on October 22, 2020 that TAL Education Group Announces Unaudited Financial Results for the Second Fiscal Quarter Ended August 31, 2020.

-Net Revenues up by 20.8% Year-Over-Year.

-Net Income Attributable to TAL was US$15.0 million, compared to net loss attributable to TAL of US$23.5 million in the same period of the prior year.

It opened the trading session at $70.01, the shares rose to $70.50 and dropped to $67.53, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for TAL points out that the company has recorded 33.87% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -71.78% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.76M shares, TAL reached to a volume of 4541376 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about TAL Education Group [TAL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TAL shares is $87.56 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TAL stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Benchmark Company have made an estimate for TAL Education Group shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 23, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on October 23, 2020, representing the official price target for TAL Education Group stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $80, while CLSA analysts kept a Outperform rating on TAL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for TAL Education Group is set at 3.23, with the Price to Sales ratio for TAL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 10.78. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 16.06, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.15.

Trading performance analysis for TAL stock

TAL Education Group [TAL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -11.39. With this latest performance, TAL shares dropped by -3.72% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 33.87% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 61.02% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TAL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.85, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.34, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.11 for TAL Education Group [TAL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 75.61, while it was recorded at 72.26 for the last single week of trading, and 63.93 for the last 200 days.

TAL Education Group [TAL]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and TAL Education Group [TAL] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.80 and a Gross Margin at +55.14. TAL Education Group’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -3.37.

Return on Total Capital for TAL is now 4.61, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -3.55. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -4.41, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.37. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, TAL Education Group [TAL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 60.29. Additionally, TAL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 37.61, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 27.23. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 48.17, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 30.05.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, TAL Education Group [TAL] managed to generate an average of -$2,434 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 26.23 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.70.TAL Education Group’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

TAL Education Group [TAL]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, TAL Education Group posted -0.02/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.09/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -122.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TAL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for TAL Education Group go to 66.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at TAL Education Group [TAL]

There are presently around $24,006 million, or 99.10% of TAL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TAL stocks are: UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS INC with ownership of 52,070,813, which is approximately 3.175% of the company’s market cap and around 83.90% of the total institutional ownership; BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO, holding 45,604,752 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.16 billion in TAL stocks shares; and MORGAN STANLEY, currently with $2.83 billion in TAL stock with ownership of nearly 13.101% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in TAL Education Group stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 156 institutional holders increased their position in TAL Education Group [NYSE:TAL] by around 38,940,627 shares. Additionally, 180 investors decreased positions by around 31,033,126 shares, while 42 investors held positions by with 275,928,380 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 345,902,133 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TAL stock had 51 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,145,186 shares, while 37 institutional investors sold positions of 8,323,154 shares during the same period.