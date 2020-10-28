why Nutanix Inc. [NTNX] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $28.50

Nutanix Inc. [NASDAQ: NTNX] jumped around 0.28 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $24.54 at the close of the session, up 1.15%. The company report on October 15, 2020 that Highland Bank Implements Nutanix Technology to Adapt to the COVID-19 Pandemic.

Nutanix Solutions Improve Infrastructure Reliability and Business Continuity.

Nutanix (NASDAQ: NTNX), a leader in enterprise cloud computing, announced today that Highland Bank, a privately-held, business focused bank implemented Nutanix hyperconverged infrastructure (HCI) to enable employees to work from anywhere in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as increase the flexibility and reliability of their infrastructure.

Nutanix Inc. stock is now -21.50% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. NTNX Stock saw the intraday high of $24.88 and lowest of $24.22 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 37.86, which means current price is +116.98% above from all time high which was touched on 02/20/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.47M shares, NTNX reached a trading volume of 1146304 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Nutanix Inc. [NTNX]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NTNX shares is $28.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NTNX stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Robert W. Baird have made an estimate for Nutanix Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on August 28, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Northland Capital raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on August 10, 2020, representing the official price target for Nutanix Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $22 to $27, while Wells Fargo kept a Equal Weight rating on NTNX stock. On May 28, 2020, analysts increased their price target for NTNX shares from 23 to 27.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Nutanix Inc. is set at 0.89, with the Price to Sales ratio for NTNX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.75.

How has NTNX stock performed recently?

Nutanix Inc. [NTNX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.68. With this latest performance, NTNX shares gained by 11.49% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 19.24% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -15.73% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NTNX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.40, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.23, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.02 for Nutanix Inc. [NTNX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 23.47, while it was recorded at 24.71 for the last single week of trading, and 23.45 for the last 200 days.

Nutanix Inc. [NTNX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Nutanix Inc. [NTNX] shares currently have an operating margin of -63.16 and a Gross Margin at +77.92. Nutanix Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -66.75.

Return on Total Capital for NTNX is now -162.84, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -178.53. Additionally, NTNX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 174.60, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 36.39.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Nutanix Inc. [NTNX] managed to generate an average of -$141,472 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.13 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.74.Nutanix Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Earnings analysis for Nutanix Inc. [NTNX]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Nutanix Inc. posted -0.71/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.75/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 5.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NTNX.

Insider trade positions for Nutanix Inc. [NTNX]

There are presently around $3,386 million, or 74.60% of NTNX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NTNX stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 27,653,429, which is approximately 2.805% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 16,379,873 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $401.96 million in NTNX stocks shares; and GENERATION INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLP, currently with $378.74 million in NTNX stock with ownership of nearly 10.086% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Nutanix Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 146 institutional holders increased their position in Nutanix Inc. [NASDAQ:NTNX] by around 14,392,653 shares. Additionally, 106 investors decreased positions by around 14,626,820 shares, while 43 investors held positions by with 108,944,176 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 137,963,649 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NTNX stock had 49 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,340,651 shares, while 35 institutional investors sold positions of 7,927,733 shares during the same period.