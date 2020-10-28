Wall Street Analyst Initiated Trimble Inc. [TRMB]. What else is Wall St. saying

Trimble Inc. [NASDAQ: TRMB] stock went on an upward path that rose over 2.90% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -2.43%. The company report on October 22, 2020 that Avison Young Deploys Trimble’s ManhattanONE FlexiDesk and Mobile Booking Modules to Support Return-to-Office Strategy.

Commercial Real Estate Firm Harnesses Technology to Help Deliver a Safe Blend of Remote Working and Dynamic Office Space.

Trimble (NASDAQ: TRMB) announced today that Avison Young, a global real estate advisor, has deployed the FlexiDesk and Mobile Booking modules of Trimble’s ManhattanONE™ software suite to support its return-to-office strategy in the UK.

Over the last 12 months, TRMB stock rose by 28.25%. The one-year Trimble Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 4.25. The average equity rating for TRMB stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $12.89 billion, with 250.00 million shares outstanding and 249.01 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.01M shares, TRMB stock reached a trading volume of 1663615 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Trimble Inc. [TRMB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TRMB shares is $52.91 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TRMB stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Bernstein have made an estimate for Trimble Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on September 23, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wolfe Research raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on August 25, 2020, representing the official price target for Trimble Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $38 to $44, while Craig Hallum kept a Hold rating on TRMB stock. On May 29, 2020, analysts increased their price target for TRMB shares from 36 to 38.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Trimble Inc. is set at 1.58, with the Price to Sales ratio for TRMB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.11. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.94, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.77. Price to Free Cash Flow for TRMB in the course of the last twelve months was 25.65 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

TRMB Stock Performance Analysis:

Trimble Inc. [TRMB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.43. With this latest performance, TRMB shares gained by 4.02% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 41.87% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 28.25% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TRMB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.76, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.94, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.70 for Trimble Inc. [TRMB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 50.57, while it was recorded at 50.33 for the last single week of trading, and 42.38 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Trimble Inc. Fundamentals:

Trimble Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

TRMB Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Trimble Inc. posted 0.48/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.47/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 2.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TRMB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Trimble Inc. go to 7.00%.

Trimble Inc. [TRMB] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $11,825 million, or 99.80% of TRMB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TRMB stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 25,226,179, which is approximately -0.057% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 24,062,197 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.22 billion in TRMB stocks shares; and CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS, currently with $1.21 billion in TRMB stock with ownership of nearly 21.294% of the company’s market capitalization.

198 institutional holders increased their position in Trimble Inc. [NASDAQ:TRMB] by around 20,029,985 shares. Additionally, 203 investors decreased positions by around 16,168,436 shares, while 65 investors held positions by with 197,211,063 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 233,409,484 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TRMB stock had 66 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,231,416 shares, while 47 institutional investors sold positions of 7,511,315 shares during the same period.