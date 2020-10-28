Vonage Holdings Corp. [VG] gain 44.26% so far this year. What now?

Vonage Holdings Corp. [NASDAQ: VG] jumped around 0.56 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $10.69 at the close of the session, up 5.53%. The company report on October 22, 2020 that Top Hat Chooses Vonage to Power Video Capabilities for its Widely Adopted New Higher Education Teaching Platform.

Vonage (Nasdaq: VG), a global leader in cloud communications helping businesses accelerate their digital transformation, has been chosen by industry-leading education technology provider Top Hat, to embed programmable video capabilities into its active learning platform for higher education. With the Vonage Video API, Top Hat enables educators to keep students engaged with real-time video lecture streaming and access to recordings of class meetings, facilitating improved connections and learning experiences inside and outside the virtual classroom.

More than three million students are enrolled in courses using Top Hat at 750 of the top 1,000 higher ed institutions in North America. Top Hat enables active learning — a proven student-centered teaching pedagogy that promotes deep understanding, critical thinking, and subject mastery — with interactive content, tools and activities. For use in any classroom setting, whether in-person or virtual, Top Hat empowers educators to deliver effective learning experiences with interactive digital content, assignments, lecture slides, integrated assessment tools, and now, video capabilities – all from a single platform.

Vonage Holdings Corp. stock is now 44.26% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. VG Stock saw the intraday high of $10.745 and lowest of $10.132 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 12.98, which means current price is +155.74% above from all time high which was touched on 08/06/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.49M shares, VG reached a trading volume of 1959078 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Vonage Holdings Corp. [VG]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VG shares is $14.14 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VG stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Vonage Holdings Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on August 18, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Rosenblatt raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on July 28, 2020, representing the official price target for Vonage Holdings Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $11, while Jefferies analysts kept a Hold rating on VG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Vonage Holdings Corp. is set at 0.38, with the Price to Sales ratio for VG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.20. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.79, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.19. Price to Free Cash Flow for VG in the course of the last twelve months was 30.47 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

How has VG stock performed recently?

Vonage Holdings Corp. [VG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.13. With this latest performance, VG shares gained by 4.29% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 26.66% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 7.01% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.00, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.06, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.51 for Vonage Holdings Corp. [VG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.65, while it was recorded at 10.68 for the last single week of trading, and 9.61 for the last 200 days.

Vonage Holdings Corp. [VG]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Vonage Holdings Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Earnings analysis for Vonage Holdings Corp. [VG]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Vonage Holdings Corp. posted -0.02/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.07/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -128.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Vonage Holdings Corp. go to 10.00%.

Insider trade positions for Vonage Holdings Corp. [VG]

There are presently around $2,321 million, or 89.80% of VG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VG stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 32,564,409, which is approximately 3.326% of the company’s market cap and around 5.00% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 24,762,434 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $264.71 million in VG stocks shares; and JANUS HENDERSON GROUP PLC, currently with $155.92 million in VG stock with ownership of nearly 19.928% of the company’s market capitalization.

132 institutional holders increased their position in Vonage Holdings Corp. [NASDAQ:VG] by around 30,047,158 shares. Additionally, 116 investors decreased positions by around 37,628,049 shares, while 28 investors held positions by with 149,428,100 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 217,103,307 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VG stock had 47 new institutional investments in for a total of 13,942,586 shares, while 33 institutional investors sold positions of 15,167,046 shares during the same period.