The Mosaic Company [MOS] moved up 1.10: Why It’s Important

The Mosaic Company [NYSE: MOS] closed the trading session at $18.35 on 10/27/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $18.01, while the highest price level was $18.64. The company report on October 15, 2020 that Mosaic Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 Per Share.

TAMPA, FL / ACCESSWIRE / October 14, 2020 / The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) announced today that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.05 per share on the Company’s common stock. The dividend will be paid on December 17, 2020, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on December 3, 2020.

The declaration and payment of any future dividends is subject to approval by Mosaic’s Board of Directors. There can be no assurance that the Company’s Board of Directors will declare future dividends.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -15.20 percent and weekly performance of -2.60 percent. The stock has been moved at 52.92 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -0.65 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 31.26 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.59M shares, MOS reached to a volume of 3617191 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about The Mosaic Company [MOS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MOS shares is $21.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MOS stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for The Mosaic Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 21, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on September 23, 2020, representing the official price target for The Mosaic Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $13 to $16, while Citigroup kept a Buy rating on MOS stock. On June 29, 2020, analysts increased their price target for MOS shares from 12 to 15.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Mosaic Company is set at 0.78, with the Price to Sales ratio for MOS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.80. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.82, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.83.

MOS stock trade performance evaluation

The Mosaic Company [MOS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.60. With this latest performance, MOS shares dropped by -0.65% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 52.92% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -10.84% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MOS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.47, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.19, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.31 for The Mosaic Company [MOS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 18.56, while it was recorded at 18.56 for the last single week of trading, and 15.21 for the last 200 days.

The Mosaic Company [MOS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Mosaic Company [MOS] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.65 and a Gross Margin at +9.63. The Mosaic Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -11.98.

Return on Total Capital for MOS is now 3.44, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -7.43. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -10.90, with Return on Assets sitting at -5.42. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, The Mosaic Company [MOS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 52.35. Additionally, MOS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 34.36, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 24.92. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 50.65, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 33.25.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, The Mosaic Company [MOS] managed to generate an average of -$84,714 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.04 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.45.The Mosaic Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for The Mosaic Company [MOS] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, The Mosaic Company posted 0.08/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.22/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -63.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MOS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Mosaic Company go to 7.00%.

The Mosaic Company [MOS]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $5,247 million, or 80.30% of MOS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MOS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 41,043,639, which is approximately 4.512% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 27,241,244 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $499.88 million in MOS stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $387.58 million in MOS stock with ownership of nearly 7.49% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Mosaic Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 223 institutional holders increased their position in The Mosaic Company [NYSE:MOS] by around 31,357,625 shares. Additionally, 226 investors decreased positions by around 30,190,090 shares, while 51 investors held positions by with 224,406,255 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 285,953,970 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MOS stock had 68 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,130,921 shares, while 66 institutional investors sold positions of 4,039,867 shares during the same period.