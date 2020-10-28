Wednesday, October 28, 2020
The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation [BK] Revenue clocked in at $6.18 billion, down -27.02% YTD: What’s Next?

By Annabelle Farmer

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation [NYSE: BK] plunged by -$0.94 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $37.37 during the day while it closed the day at $36.73.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation stock has also loss -0.62% of its value over the past 7 days. However, BK stock has inclined by 1.83% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -1.79% and lost -27.02% year-on date.

The market cap for BK stock reached $32.44 billion, with 889.02 million shares outstanding and 883.83 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.72M shares, BK reached a trading volume of 4492722 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation [BK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BK shares is $43.32 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BK stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 08, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Seaport Global Securities raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on July 08, 2020, representing the official price target for The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $41.50, while JP Morgan analysts kept a Neutral rating on BK stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation is set at 0.96, with the Price to Sales ratio for BK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.25. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.83, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 211.64.

BK stock trade performance evaluation

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation [BK] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.62. With this latest performance, BK shares gained by 9.97% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -1.79% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -20.81% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.93, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.87, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.87 for The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation [BK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 36.09, while it was recorded at 37.19 for the last single week of trading, and 37.71 for the last 200 days.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation [BK]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation [BK] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation posted 1.07/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.99/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 8.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation go to 2.00%.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation [BK]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $27,242 million, or 86.20% of BK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BK stocks are: BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC with ownership of 72,357,453, which is approximately -9.287% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 64,640,947 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.37 billion in BK stocks shares; and DODGE & COX, currently with $1.99 billion in BK stock with ownership of nearly 13.053% of the company’s market capitalization.

398 institutional holders increased their position in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation [NYSE:BK] by around 61,285,752 shares. Additionally, 451 investors decreased positions by around 52,272,429 shares, while 166 investors held positions by with 628,130,422 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 741,688,603 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BK stock had 109 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,327,022 shares, while 79 institutional investors sold positions of 6,655,091 shares during the same period.

