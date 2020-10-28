Tesla Inc. [TSLA] stock Reiterated by Morgan Stanley analyst, price target now $360

Tesla Inc. [NASDAQ: TSLA] surged by $4.4 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $430.50 during the day while it closed the day at $424.68. The company report on October 22, 2020 that Tesla Releases Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results.

Tesla has released its financial results for the third quarter of 2020 by posting an update on its Investor Relations website. Please visit http://ir.tesla.com to view the update.

As previously announced, Tesla management will host a live question & answer (Q&A) webcast at 2:30 p.m. Pacific Time (5:30 p.m. Eastern Time) to discuss the results and outlook.

Tesla Inc. stock has also gained 0.65% of its value over the past 7 days. However, TSLA stock has inclined by 41.64% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 165.26% and gained 407.59% year-on date.

The market cap for TSLA stock reached $400.58 billion, with 930.00 million shares outstanding and 741.46 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 66.48M shares, TSLA reached a trading volume of 22548132 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Tesla Inc. [TSLA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TSLA shares is $309.55 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TSLA stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Tesla Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on October 23, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Robert W. Baird raised their target price from $450 to $488. The new note on the price target was released on October 22, 2020, representing the official price target for Tesla Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $516, while JMP Securities analysts kept a Mkt Outperform rating on TSLA stock. On October 16, 2020, analysts increased their price target for TSLA shares from 272 to 333.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Tesla Inc. is set at 19.67, with the Price to Sales ratio for TSLA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 15.58. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 40.06, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.13. Price to Free Cash Flow for TSLA in the course of the last twelve months was 154.22 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

TSLA stock trade performance evaluation

Tesla Inc. [TSLA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.65. With this latest performance, TSLA shares gained by 0.83% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 165.26% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 547.95% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TSLA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.12, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.70, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.24 for Tesla Inc. [TSLA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 421.35, while it was recorded at 422.80 for the last single week of trading, and 240.22 for the last 200 days.

Tesla Inc. [TSLA]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Tesla Inc. [TSLA] shares currently have an operating margin of +0.33 and a Gross Margin at +16.56. Tesla Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -3.51.

Return on Total Capital for TSLA is now 0.37, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -4.89. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -14.94, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.69. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Tesla Inc. [TSLA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 222.08. Additionally, TSLA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 68.95, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 42.84. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 190.80, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 59.24.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Tesla Inc. [TSLA] managed to generate an average of -$17,952 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 21.63 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.77.Tesla Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Tesla Inc. [TSLA] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Tesla Inc. posted 0.37/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.08/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 562.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TSLA.

Tesla Inc. [TSLA]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $205,823 million, or 46.90% of TSLA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TSLA stocks are: BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO with ownership of 58,856,065, which is approximately -2.527% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, holding 53,390,465 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $22.67 billion in TSLA stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $18.8 billion in TSLA stock with ownership of nearly 2.194% of the company’s market capitalization.

859 institutional holders increased their position in Tesla Inc. [NASDAQ:TSLA] by around 55,968,325 shares. Additionally, 534 investors decreased positions by around 47,248,761 shares, while 141 investors held positions by with 381,436,939 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 484,654,025 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TSLA stock had 391 new institutional investments in for a total of 34,285,138 shares, while 93 institutional investors sold positions of 5,463,750 shares during the same period.