Synalloy Corporation [SYNL] Is Currently 27.14 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Synalloy Corporation [NASDAQ: SYNL] closed the trading session at $5.20 on 10/27/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $4.01, while the highest price level was $5.4495. The company report on October 27, 2020 that Synalloy Announces Retirement of Craig Bram and Appointment of Chris Hutter as Interim CEO.

Synalloy Corporation (NASDAQ: SYNL) today announced that Craig Bram will retire as President and Chief Executive Officer and as a member of the Synalloy’s Board of Directors, effective as of the filing of the Company third quarter Form 10-Q, currently expected to be on November 9, 2020.

Henry Guy, Chairman of the Board of Directors, said, “Craig has been a great asset since joining Synalloy’s Board in 2004 and for the past nine years as President and CEO. He has been the driver behind our acquisition strategy and collection of valuable business assets. Synalloy would not be as well positioned for future growth without his years of vision, leadership, and other numerous contributions.”.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -59.72 percent and weekly performance of 32.65 percent. The stock has been moved at -46.94 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -10.65 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -30.48 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 28.05K shares, SYNL reached to a volume of 2520289 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

BB&T Capital Mkts have made an estimate for Synalloy Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 10, 2013.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Synalloy Corporation is set at 0.37, with the Price to Sales ratio for SYNL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.17. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.48, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.15. Price to Free Cash Flow for SYNL in the course of the last twelve months was 4.53 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

Synalloy Corporation [SYNL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 32.65. With this latest performance, SYNL shares dropped by -10.65% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -46.94% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -66.32% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SYNL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.84, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.12, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.43 for Synalloy Corporation [SYNL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.49, while it was recorded at 4.30 for the last single week of trading, and 8.54 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Synalloy Corporation [SYNL] shares currently have an operating margin of -0.18 and a Gross Margin at +10.08. Synalloy Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -0.99.

Return on Total Capital for SYNL is now -0.28, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -1.55. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -2.91, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.20. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Synalloy Corporation [SYNL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 106.53. Additionally, SYNL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 51.58, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 41.99. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 99.16, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 48.01.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Synalloy Corporation [SYNL] managed to generate an average of -$5,010 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.02 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.21.Synalloy Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 3.70.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SYNL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Synalloy Corporation go to 12.40%.

There are presently around $17 million, or 52.70% of SYNL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SYNL stocks are: ROYCE & ASSOCIATES LP with ownership of 965,431, which is approximately -3.162% of the company’s market cap and around 5.40% of the total institutional ownership; DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, holding 488,768 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.54 million in SYNL stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $2.13 million in SYNL stock with ownership of nearly -4.433% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Synalloy Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of September and at the time of the September reporting period, where 14 institutional holders increased their position in Synalloy Corporation [NASDAQ:SYNL] by around 393,612 shares. Additionally, 31 investors decreased positions by around 899,050 shares, while 6 investors held positions by with 1,902,131 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 3,194,793 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SYNL stock had 11 new institutional investments in for a total of 390,349 shares, while 17 institutional investors sold positions of 262,284 shares during the same period.