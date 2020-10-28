RealNetworks Inc. [RNWK] Stock trading around $1.80 per share: What’s Next?

RealNetworks Inc. [NASDAQ: RNWK] jumped around 0.15 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $1.80 at the close of the session, up 9.09%. The company report on October 14, 2020 that CBX Chooses SAFR® from RealNetworks To Enhance Terminal Efficiency.

Otay-Tijuana Venture LLC, a US-Mexican group of companies operating Tijuana International Airport’s Cross Border XpressTM (CBX), has chosen SAFR® from RealNetworks’ [NASDAQ: RNWK] video analytics technology to be used throughout the San Diego – Tijuana terminal in order to optimize operations and improve passenger flow.

The first building to connect the United States to a foreign airport terminal, CBX serves millions of passengers that cross the border as part of their trip, helping them avoid unforeseen delays in the congested border crossings of San Ysidro and Otay.

RealNetworks Inc. stock is now 50.00% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. RNWK Stock saw the intraday high of $2.00 and lowest of $1.625 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 2.24, which means current price is +462.50% above from all time high which was touched on 05/28/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 412.44K shares, RNWK reached a trading volume of 8079472 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about RealNetworks Inc. [RNWK]?

Brigantine have made an estimate for RealNetworks Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 13, 2012. The new note on the price target was released on November 04, 2011, representing the official price target for RealNetworks Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for RealNetworks Inc. is set at 0.12, with the Price to Sales ratio for RNWK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.39. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.75.

How has RNWK stock performed recently?

RealNetworks Inc. [RNWK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 18.42. With this latest performance, RNWK shares gained by 46.34% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 127.85% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 13.92% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RNWK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 75.22, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 80.74, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 69.56 for RealNetworks Inc. [RNWK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.3569, while it was recorded at 1.6500 for the last single week of trading, and 1.2190 for the last 200 days.

RealNetworks Inc. [RNWK]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and RealNetworks Inc. [RNWK] shares currently have an operating margin of -17.40 and a Gross Margin at +40.08. RealNetworks Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -11.62.

Return on Total Capital for RNWK is now -48.94, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -37.05. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -41.84, with Return on Assets sitting at -16.66. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, RealNetworks Inc. [RNWK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 63.19. Additionally, RNWK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 38.72, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 15.34. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 31.89, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 19.54.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, RealNetworks Inc. [RNWK] managed to generate an average of -$44,152 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.34 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.43.RealNetworks Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

Earnings analysis for RealNetworks Inc. [RNWK]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, RealNetworks Inc. posted -0.23/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.39/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 41.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RNWK.

Insider trade positions for RealNetworks Inc. [RNWK]

There are presently around $19 million, or 27.80% of RNWK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RNWK stocks are: ARIEL INVESTMENTS, LLC with ownership of 3,471,438, which is approximately -42.933% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, holding 1,830,724 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.29 million in RNWK stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $2.88 million in RNWK stock with ownership of nearly 20.163% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in RealNetworks Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 15 institutional holders increased their position in RealNetworks Inc. [NASDAQ:RNWK] by around 610,225 shares. Additionally, 12 investors decreased positions by around 5,482,477 shares, while 14 investors held positions by with 4,460,364 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 10,553,066 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RNWK stock had 8 new institutional investments in for a total of 250,139 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 2,269,965 shares during the same period.